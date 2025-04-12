Namami Gange 2.0 Completes 7 Major Sewage Projects, Boosts River Rejuvenation Efforts

MENAFN - KNN India)The Namami Gange Mission 2.0 has marked significant progress with the completion of seven major sewage treatment infrastructure projects during the second half of the 2024-25 financial year.

These projects, strategically located across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, primarily focus on preventing untreated sewage from entering river systems, thereby improving water quality and advancing river rejuvenation efforts.

With these newly commissioned projects, the Namami Gange Program has now reached a total treatment capacity of 3,722 Million Liters per Day (MLD) across 157 operational Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Additional projects in Uttarakhand have also become partially operational. The completed infrastructure represents a crucial advancement in sewage treatment capabilities and furthers the program's core objective of comprehensive river restoration.

The combined investment for these seven projects totals Rs 1,772 crore, targeting enhanced wastewater treatment across multiple regions.

In Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, a state-of-the-art 47.70 MLD capacity STP with an accompanying interception and diversion network has been established at a cost of Rs 261 crore, providing significant momentum to Ganga rejuvenation efforts in the region.

The sacred city of Ayodhya has received a 33 MLD capacity STP along with interception and diversion infrastructure at an investment of Rs 222 crore, designed to preserve the purity of the Saryu River.

This development not only upholds the city's religious significance but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

Simultaneously, Muzaffarnagar district has benefited from a 32.50 MLD capacity STP with associated interception and diversion networks, completed at a cost of Rs 234 crore to support the rejuvenation of the Kali West and Hindon rivers.

These initiatives implement the Hybrid Annuity Model to ensure both operational success and environmental effectiveness.

Bihar has also seen substantial progress with three completed projects along the Ganga.

Bakhtiyarpur now hosts a 10 MLD STP with interception and diversion networks constructed at a cost of Rs 85 crore, bringing relief to pollution-affected areas.

In Fatuha, a 7 MLD STP has been established under a Rs 35.49 crore initiative to enhance regional drainage capabilities.

Phulwari Sharif has received a 6 MLD STP project at an investment of Rs 46 crore, advancing local cleanliness and sustainable development.

All three Bihar-based projects utilise the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) implementation model.

In Delhi, a landmark achievement has been realised with the completion of Asia's largest STP, featuring a 564 MLD capacity along with interception and diversion infrastructure at a cost of Rs 666 crore.

This ambitious project employs advanced A2O (Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic) technology in accordance with National Green Tribunal norms and operates under the DBOT model to safeguard the Yamuna River.

The first half of the 2024-25 financial year had already seen the completion of eight pollution control projects in Patna-Danapur, Patna Maner, Kairana, Lucknow, Munger, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, and Bareilly. Combined with the seven recently completed initiatives, the financial year has yielded a total of 15 successful projects implemented at a cumulative cost of Rs 3,184 crore.

These accomplishments represent substantial progress toward achieving cleaner river systems and improved urban sanitation infrastructure, while reinforcing the Namami Gange Mission's fundamental commitment to sustainable and comprehensive river rejuvenation across India.

(KNN Bureau)