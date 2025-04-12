Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Set To Grow At 11.7% CAGR Key Players: IBM, Accenture, Infosys Valuates Reports

BENGALURU, India, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Procurement Outsourcing Market is Segmented by Type (Direct Procurement, Indirect Procurement), by Application (CPG and Retail, BFSI Sector).

The Procurement Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 5577 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11970 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Procurement Outsourcing Market:

The Procurement Outsourcing Market is shifting from tactical staff‐augmentation contracts to outcome‐based partnerships that encompass category strategy, supplier‐innovation programmes, and integrated payables. Competitive landscapes blend global business‐process‐outsourcing giants, boutique category specialists, and consultancies bundling advisory with managed services. Consolidation through mergers and strategic alliances aims to create end‐to‐end source‐to‐pay platforms, while emerging players exploit niche verticals and mid‐market gaps. Sustained double‐digit growth appears likely as economic uncertainty, ESG imperatives, and talent constraints converge, positioning procurement outsourcing as a cornerstone of enterprise resilience and value creation.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING MARKET:

Large manufacturers and retailers increasingly entrust the purchase of raw materials, components, and packaging to specialised outsourcing partners, transforming direct procurement into a growth engine for the Procurement Outsourcing Market. Service providers leverage aggregated demand across multiple clients to negotiate bulk discounts on metals, resins, and agricultural commodities, often securing double‐digit price reductions that would be difficult for a single buyer to achieve. They also run vendor‐managed inventory programmes that compress working‐capital cycles and minimise stock‐outs on high‐value production lines. By embedding commodity‐price hedging and supplier‐risk analytics into their playbooks, outsourcers stabilise margins for clients facing volatile input costs, turning procurement from a cost centre into a strategic lever that frees cash for innovation and expansion initiatives.

Travel, facilities management, marketing, and IT services account for a fragmented tail of low‐value, high‐volume purchases that drain internal resources. Outsourcing firms apply category expertise, standardised contract templates, and automated spend controls to rationalise thousands of suppliers into curated panels, delivering savings through consolidated volumes and process efficiencies. They also implement compliance checkpoints that prevent maverick spending, ensuring negotiated rates flow through to purchase orders and invoices. For finance leaders under pressure to unlock quick wins, indirect procurement outsourcing offers rapid payback without disrupting core operations. As success stories spread, organisations expand scopes from office supplies to complex professional services, driving recurring revenue for providers and deepening the market's penetration across mid‐market and enterprise segments.

Banks, insurers, and capital‐market firms embrace procurement outsourcing to navigate stringent regulatory scrutiny, multilayered vendor‐risk assessments, and rising cost‐to‐income ratios. Providers familiar with financial‐services governance frameworks build dedicated centres of excellence that map supplier data to anti‐money‐laundering, data‐privacy, and resiliency requirements, accelerating vendor onboarding while maintaining audit‐ready documentation. By outsourcing procurement of software licences, facilities, and professional services, BFSI institutions redirect scarce internal talent toward digital banking initiatives and risk modelling. Fee‐based revenue structures align provider incentives with measurable outcomes such as cost‐per‐transaction reduction and cycle‐time compression. This alignment, coupled with board‐level mandates to shrink operating expenses, positions the BFSI vertical as a long‐term anchor for market growth.

Escalating inflation and shareholder demands for leaner operations push enterprises to extract savings beyond traditional sourcing tactics. Procurement outsourcers deploy advanced should‐cost modelling, global rate‐card benchmarking, and zero‐based budgeting disciplines to uncover hidden inefficiencies. Their ability to pool client spend unlocks volume rebates and early‐payment discounts unavailable to individual firms, translating into tangible EBITDA uplift that justifies multi‐year contracts and fuels steady market expansion.

C‐suites seek to channel managerial bandwidth toward product innovation and customer experience, not purchase‐order administration. Outsourcing non‐differentiating procurement processes transfers transactional workloads, supplier disputes, and audit preparations to specialists operating scalable shared‐service centres. Freed internal teams concentrate on strategic supplier collaboration and category innovation, reinforcing the value proposition and driving repeat engagements across additional business units.

Geopolitical instability, ESG mandates, and tightening trade regulations elevate supply‐chain risk profiles. Procurement outsourcers maintain dedicated compliance teams that track sanctions lists, conflict‐mineral disclosures, and labour‐practice certifications across vast supplier networks. Continuous monitoring and automated alerting shield clients from reputational damage and regulatory fines, making risk mitigation a decisive factor in outsourcing decisions.

Niche categories-such as specialised logistics, contingent labour, or clinical‐trial materials-demand deep market knowledge and supplier relationships that most companies cannot sustain in‐house. Outsourcing partners recruit seasoned category managers and maintain real‐time price indices, enabling rapid response to market swings and innovation pipelines. This depth of expertise delivers performance guarantees that exceed what generalist procurement teams can offer, spurring adoption across sectors.

PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING MARKET SHARE:

Global Procurement Outsourcing main players are IBM, Accenture, GEP, Infosys, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%.

North America leads procurement outsourcing adoption due to mature shared‐service ecosystems and a strong focus on cost optimisation within publicly traded companies. Europe follows, driven by multi‐lingual service hubs in Eastern Europe and regulatory pressures that reward professionalised supplier governance.

Asia‐Pacific registers the fastest growth as multinationals expand regional sourcing offices and local champions in India and China seek global best practices.

Key Companies :



IBM

Accenture Plc

GEP

INFOSYS LIMITED

Capgemini S A

Genpact Ltd

TCS

Xchanging WNS

- Service Procurement Market was valued at USD 900 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1642 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

- Procurement Consulting Services Market

- Procurement Contract Management Tool Market was valued at USD 290 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 393 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

- Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market

- Sourcing and Procurement Transformation Services Market

- Digital Procurement Solutions Market was valued at USD 2896 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 5419 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

- Contractor Management Outsourcing (CMO) Market

- Back Office Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 291620 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 471250 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

- Indirect Procurement Outsourcing Market was estimated to be worth USD 2481.9 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3253.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- General and Administrative Outsourcing Market

- Procurement Agency Services Market

