Kuwait Plays Against Uzbekistan Ice Hockey World Championship Opener
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait national ice hockey team opens its Armenia 2025 Division IV World Championship campaign on Sunday with a tough opener against Uzbekistan in Yerevan. The seven-day tournament features six teams.
The head of the Kuwaiti delegation and President of the Kuwait Winter Sports Club, Fahed Al-Ajmi, told KUNA that the "Blue Hockey" team is fully prepared to compete in this tournament, which is held under the full supervision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and grants the winner promotion to Division III in the next World Championship.
Al-Ajmi explained that the team prepared for the championship with intensive training at the club's rink, followed by a 10-day training camp in Al Ain, UAE, during which they played three friendly matches against top teams from the UAE Pro League.
He noted the players' commitment and seriousness, which promises a strong tournament performance.
He added that, according to the IIHF's single round-robin format, Kuwait will face Indonesia on Monday, host nation Armenia on Wednesday, Malaysia on Thursday, and will conclude its campaign against Iran next Saturday on the final day of the tournament.
He pointed out that the players are determined to make a strong start in the tournament and win the opening match to advance, despite facing an experienced opponent. He expressed confidence in the Kuwaiti team's ability to deliver a strong performance.
Al-Ajmi also praised the significant support provided by the Public Authority for Sport, which helped overcome all obstacles and ensured proper preparation for this important sporting event.
He commended the Armenian Ice Hockey Federation for its excellent organization and warm reception of the Kuwaiti delegation upon their arrival in Armenia on Saturday. (end)
