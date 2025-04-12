Sharjah's Wheat Innovation Sets Global Benchmark

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in agricultural science by developing a wheat variety with a protein content of 19.3%, the highest recorded globally. This advancement positions the emirate at the forefront of sustainable food production and security.

The wheat, branded as“Saba Sanabel,” is cultivated at the Mleiha farm under the supervision of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock . The farm employs organic farming techniques, eschewing chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and utilises desalinated water for irrigation. This approach not only enhances soil fertility but also contributes to the superior quality of the wheat produced.

Dr. Engineer Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of SDAL, attributes the exceptional protein content to the organic farming system and the use of desalinated water, which accelerates the transfer of dry matter from stems and leaves to grains. The wheat's cultivation process has earned five quality and safety accreditation certifications, reflecting its adherence to stringent health and safety standards.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production within Sharjah. The emirate has launched a biotechnology laboratory dedicated to wheat hybridisation, featuring 550 different strains of non-GMO soft wheat. Researchers are working to develop new hybrids, such as“Sharjah 1,” which also boasts a high protein content of 19%, aiming to adapt to the UAE's climate and reduce water usage by 30% through advanced irrigation tools.

The“Saba Sanabel” project, named after the Arabic term for seven spikes, plans to expand the cultivated area to 1,900 hectares, planting 285 tons of wheat seeds, and aiming to produce 15,200 tons of high-quality organic wheat. This production volume is intended to fulfill 100% of the emirate's retail needs, thereby reducing reliance on imported wheat and enhancing food security.

The success of Sharjah's wheat cultivation has been recognised by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He emphasised the project's role in integrating nourishment projects into the emirate's food security strategy, ensuring the availability of high-quality agricultural and animal husbandry products.

