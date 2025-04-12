D Imman Tells Fans, Mentors, Well-Wishers: Your Love Is My Biggest Strength!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 12 (IANS) One of south India's leading music directors, D Imman, who completed 23 years in the film industry as a music director on Saturday, has now expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their support, saying, their love was his biggest strength.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the National Award winner wrote,”Twenty three years ago, I walked into the world of music with 'Tamizhan', starring Vijay and Priyanka Chopra... not knowing how much it would change my life. Today, I look back with nothing but gratitude. To my fans, mentors, and well-wishers, your love is my biggest strength. Thank you for making this journey unforgettable. #23YearsOfImman #23YearsOfTamizhan”

Imman has been in the news not only for scoring chartbusters and winning National awards. He was recently in the news for his decision to register himself for full body organ donation.

On his birthday in January this year, the music director took to his X handle to say,“On the occasion of my birthday, I have been receiving a lot of birthday wishes. I thank all those who have been sending in their wishes. For a long time, I have been wanting to do a number of things. This birthday, I chose to register myself for a full body organ donation.”

The music director then went on to say that he had also received the donor card after registering himself with the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.

“After my life, all my body organs will be donated to those who are in need of it. By doing this, I got to know the wonderful fact that one can continue to live on even after one's time,” Imman said.

The music director said that he would feel happy if his decision to donate his body organs after his time inspired others too to register for organ donation.