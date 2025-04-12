403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RSF attack kills over 32 civilians in El Fasher, Sudan
(MENAFN) Over 32 civilians have died following an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, as reported by the Sudanese army.
"The militia launched a swarm of suicide drones on El Fasher today (Friday), accompanied by simultaneous artillery shelling on the city," the command of the 6th Infantry Division of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Friday.
Among the victims were four women and ten children, with an additional 17 individuals injured and currently receiving medical treatment, according to the army.
The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a local volunteer group, confirmed the RSF's assault, stating that drones and artillery targeted the northern and eastern parts of the city. The organization advised residents to avoid the streets due to ongoing drone activity.
The Sudanese Doctors Network also reported a subsequent RSF attack on the Zamzam displacement camp near El Fasher, although no casualties have been reported. The network condemned the use of heavy artillery in this incident, describing it as an escalation of RSF violence.
Ibrahim Khatir, the director-general of the North Darfur State Health Ministry, confirmed the attack on the Zamzam camp but noted that casualty figures remain unclear due to the camp's distance from the city and ongoing communication challenges.
"The militia launched a swarm of suicide drones on El Fasher today (Friday), accompanied by simultaneous artillery shelling on the city," the command of the 6th Infantry Division of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Friday.
Among the victims were four women and ten children, with an additional 17 individuals injured and currently receiving medical treatment, according to the army.
The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a local volunteer group, confirmed the RSF's assault, stating that drones and artillery targeted the northern and eastern parts of the city. The organization advised residents to avoid the streets due to ongoing drone activity.
The Sudanese Doctors Network also reported a subsequent RSF attack on the Zamzam displacement camp near El Fasher, although no casualties have been reported. The network condemned the use of heavy artillery in this incident, describing it as an escalation of RSF violence.
Ibrahim Khatir, the director-general of the North Darfur State Health Ministry, confirmed the attack on the Zamzam camp but noted that casualty figures remain unclear due to the camp's distance from the city and ongoing communication challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment