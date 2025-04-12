About 200 Chinese Nationals Fighting For Russia As Mercenaries In War Against Ukraine Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Around 200 Chinese nationals are fighting as mercenaries for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

That's according to Reuters , citing two U.S. officials familiar with American intelligence and a former Western intelligence official, Ukrinform reports.

"The former Western intelligence official with knowledge of the issue told Reuters there were about 200 Chinese mercenaries fighting for Russia with whom the Chinese government has no link," the article reads.

At the same time, Chinese military officers have, with Beijing's approval, been touring close to Russia's frontlines to draw lessons and tactics from the war. The officers "are absolutely there under approval," the former official said.

Zelensky on Chinese citizens in war: U.S. considers their participation unacceptable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier that Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region engaged in combat with six Chinese fighters, two of whom were taken prisoner.

According to Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU), one of the individuals -- an unemployed man born in 1991 -- was recruited by a Russian operative directly in China. He arrived in Moscow in February 2025 and signed a military contract.

Another fighter, born in 1998, reportedly arrived in Russia in December 2024 under the guise of tourism and then applied to enlist after responding to an online ad offering military service with a payout of 2 million rubles.

Later, Zelensky said that Ukraine had identified 155 Chinese citizens fighting for Russia, along with their passport information and unit assignments. He stated that Chinese nationals are being recruited through social media platforms like TikTok and other Chinese apps, where Russian recruitment videos are being shared -- "and official Beijing is aware of this."

Following the capture of two Chinese fighters in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires for clarification.

In response, China's Foreign Ministry urged a proper understanding of the country's role in the "Ukrainian conflict" and warned against making "irresponsible statements" regarding the involvement of Chinese citizens in the war.

Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said that the Donald Trump administration sees as disturbing the fact that Russia, along with soldiers from North Korea, is enrolling Chinese citizens in its army ranks for the war against Ukraine. Bruce noted that China "provides nearly 80% of the dual-use items Russia needs to sustain war" and is Russia's "main enabler" in its war against Ukraine.

Photo credit: SBU