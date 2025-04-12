Shiromani Akali Dal Set To Elect New President Amid Political Tensions Today

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, April 12 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), grappling to maintain its political relevance in Punjab, is set to elect its new party President and office-bearers on Saturday. The much-anticipated meeting is being held at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) headquarters.

The election follows the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as party President, prompting a series of internal discussions to determine the SAD's next leadership.

A large number of party workers and senior leaders arrived early at the SGPC office to participate in the proceedings.

SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal emphasised the significance of the event, noting that 500 representatives from all 117 Assembly constituencies across Punjab are present to cast their votes.

“This election is being held at the historical Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the administrative heart of the SGPC, as per tradition,” he said.

Grewal also addressed external criticism of the party, saying,“Today is the election for the SAD President, and yet we see leaders from the rebel faction, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP, and even MPs criticising us. We are neither in government nor hold a majority - why do these parties feel so threatened by us?”

He further stated that the Akali Dal is preparing for a political resurgence, asserting that the party will emerge as a major force ahead of the 2027 state elections.

J. Sohal, leader of the SAD women's wing, echoed similar sentiments, expressing enthusiasm over the turnout.

“There is tremendous energy among the workers today. The Shiromani Akali Dal is the mother party of Punjab. No other government has delivered the development that we have,” she said.

Sohal also criticised the rebel faction within SAD, alleging the BJP's backing.

“This so-called reform movement is tainted and backed by BJP forces. The same leaders criticising us are sitting under the shadow of the BJP. Today, they will realise where they truly stand,” she asserted.

The SAD has chosen a total of 567 delegates who will cast their vote for the new party chief.

Meanwhile, the SAD carries within itself a legacy of 105 years. It was established on December 14, 1920, with the support of the Gurdwara Management Committee, with the aim of becoming the religious, social, and political voice of the Sikh community.

After the implementation of the Gurdwara Act in 1925, the Akali Dal actively participated in the freedom struggle.

Inspired by the ideology of "Main Maran Te Panth Jive (Let me die, but let the Panth live)", the party initially kept a distance from politics. In the 1937 Provincial Elections, the party entered the political arena by winning 10 seats.

During the time of India's Partition, the Akali Dal strongly opposed the division.