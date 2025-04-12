Moscow accuses Kiev violating energy ceasefire

Ukraine has breached a US-mediated ceasefire agreement by launching three separate attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within a 24-hour period, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.The alleged violations include a drone strike that knocked out a high-voltage power line and an artillery attack on a transformer station in Russia’s Bryansk Region. A third incident involved an intercepted kamikaze drone targeting a natural gas storage site in Crimea.Under an agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, both sides agreed to pause attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure for 30 days. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had publicly supported the deal.Despite the reported breaches, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains committed to the agreement, as it reflects a rare moment of constructive dialogue with Washington.Russia has accused Kiev of trying to sabotage Trump’s mediation efforts, which were discussed during recent talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia.Following those discussions, Moscow expressed willingness to reinstate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a previously suspended agreement aimed at ensuring the safe export of grain and fertilizer from both Russia and Ukraine. Moscow had exited the deal in 2023 over unmet expectations regarding the easing of Western sanctions.According to Peskov, Russia would consider rejoining the grain deal if its concerns are properly addressed.

