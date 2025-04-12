Lara Dutta: I Was Born With Gypsy Blood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Lara Dutta thinks she was born with gypsy blood as she juggles between living in Mumbai, Dubai and Goa.

Lara took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her travels to different cities. It also included pictures with her daughter Saira, husband Mahesh Bhupathi, close friends and family members.

In the caption section, the actress wrote:“Already mid April (almost)!!! It was said - as one got older, you start settling down..... I think I was born with gypsy blood! Or atleast as my dad says, with wheels on my feet!”

“Living between home ( Mumbai) and my adopted home ( Dubai) seems almost seamless now ( with a little goa thrown in now and then)! Sometimes an even shorter flight than mumbai-Delhi ........” she added.

Lara revealed that the people she knows“are now choosing to live seasonally.”

“They've put down roots in their home country but are using their financial means ( and I don't mean just the uber wealthy) to experience life, with a fair amount of uncertainty, yet full of opportunity, in other environments and cultures..... I'd love to know your take....is wanderlust getting the better of you? Or are you perfectly content just where you are?!” she added.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in“Ishq-e-Nadaan” directed by Avishek Ghosh. It also stars Neena Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina, Kanwaljeet Singh, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt.

Up next, Lara will star in the third installment of the popular "Welcome" series, "Welcome To The Jungle" starring Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara among many others.