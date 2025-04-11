Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crown Prince's Rep. Leaves Turkiye After Antalya Diplomatic Forum

Crown Prince's Rep. Leaves Turkiye After Antalya Diplomatic Forum


2025-04-11 07:05:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, April 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Shiekh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya departed Turkiye on Friday following his partaking in Antalya Diplomatic Forum
aas


MENAFN11042025000071011013ID1109420302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search