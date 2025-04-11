A Home for Hope in Kashmir

By Durdanah Masoodi

Education is an empowering tool, but does it reach those who can't afford it for multiple reasons? No, it does not. We have numerous examples of how children drop out or in the first place can't even register themselves to get educated in any school.

But that does not end the story here. For those who are truly committed to a cause, they pursue it tooth and nail.

This is the story of my experience and observations at CHINAR Kashmir Home (CK Home)-an orphanage located in Khanpora, Budgam, that has become much more than a shelter. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of the people behind it, it's a true home for the children who live there. CK Home is run by CHINAR Kashmir, an NGO based in Barzulla, Srinagar.

What began as a short fellowship turned into nearly three transformative months for me. Those weeks were rich with learning, reflection, and personal growth. But more than anything, I was moved by the NGO's deep commitment to sustain CK Home and nurture every child it shelters. When I was there, around 40 children were staying at the home and all of them registered in a nearby decent private school. The very first impression was that it is 'quality' over 'quantity.'

Every meeting with the Board of Directors, and every other person serving CK home in their individual capacity, delighted and humbled me. The Board Members are senior and retired fellows but still carry within them that spark and enthusiasm to serve back their community, especially the underprivileged sections.

The NGO runs numerous other programs as well, all of which are directed towards the upliftment of various sections of society. But to all of them, CK Home is the center of attention. And if you ask them why? What are we without education, is the answer. Importantly, their idea of education isn't limited to academics. Personal growth, emotional well-being, and building life skills are just as crucial. The organization uses a well-defined process to select children, and once they're in, everything possible is done to make them feel at home-physically, emotionally, and spiritually. And the name CK Home starts to make complete sense.

From LKG to Class 10, the children are bright young minds full of love, hope, and curiosity. Two qualities stood out to me most. One, they don't shy away from trying. They embrace challenges, even if it means risking failure. In doing so, they remind you of one of life's most valuable lessons-Try, and keep trying. Don't escape.

Second, they are open to learning. The home welcomes volunteers from across Kashmir, Mainland, and even abroad. Despite their backgrounds and personal hardships, the children are remarkably receptive to new ideas and experiences. This openness is not something we can take for granted, especially when we consider their circumstances. But that's where CK Home kids stand apart-they listen, adapt, and grow.

Apart from their academic stuff, they are active kids, they love playing different games, and they will make sure that you are part of it, basically, you are never a stranger for long. Besides, they are well aware of how to go about their routine things: cleaning, serving, organizing, and a lot more. I could sense there and then that most of them would have an easy hold over many things in life ahead.

So why did I write this? Because there are two powerful sources of inspiration here. And a call for awareness. We often speak about education as a right, but seeing it effectively practiced is a different thing. This place reinforces the power of grassroots effort and community leadership. It reminds you that: One educated child is a step toward a stronger society. And that retirement can be a beginning, not an end. Also, true learning is a two-way street-between mentors and children, volunteers and communities.

As far as inspiration is concerned, the first is the NGO itself- the entire management, the Board of Directors (many of them a retired group of engineer friends) who chose not to rest after retirement. They aimed amongst themselves for a great cause, for providing resources, means, and support for the education of just a single child, believing that such an effort is worthwhile.

And they are collectively working towards that, no doubt, amidst many struggles and worries. But not looking back, sitting back, and mere imagining, but daring to put efforts together. These efforts are cultivating bright and responsible brains, efforts that aim to contribute to society by giving it educated minds and not the ones who loom in the shackles of ignorance.

The second is the children. Their presence teaches you about hope, resilience, and what it means to keep going despite the odds. They show us how learning can happen anywhere-in a classroom, on a playground, or in simple conversations.

If you ever doubt the power of education or the impact of small efforts-spend some time at CK Home. It will remind you that real change, though slow, is deeply human, and always worth it.

