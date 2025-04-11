SCDC Finalizes Contractual Agreement With SWECO Group To Advance Sustainable Developments

SWECO Building

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is pleased to announce a contractual agreement with Sweco Finland, part of Sweco, Europe's premier engineering and architecture consultancy, and the 4th largest Architectural Firm in the world with over 25,000 architects and engineers employed. As one of the preeminent companies in the engineering of precast concrete products, Sweco is renowned for its expertise in planning and designing sustainable communities and cities across the world.Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company has been at the forefront of transforming societal urbanization for over 130 years. Sweco takes pride in always being one step ahead of the challenges their clients face when addressing sustainability in all stages of the building life cycle. Today, they deliver tens of thousands of projects in 70+ countries worldwide, by providing services from strategic planning to practical implementation of greener design and construction.Sweco showcases its expertise through significant projects like the Koskela depot, a modern urban transit facility emphasizing environmentally conscious design. Committed to sustainability, Sweco aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, halve emissions by 2030, and align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals while promoting circular economy practices. The firm recently acquired SDH Engineers Oy and Sipti companies, enhancing its services in electrical design, geotechnical engineering, and environmental consulting, further solidifying its position as a leader in innovative and sustainable urban development.Lasse Rajala, Sweco's Director of International Operations shared,“This strategic partnership aligns with Sweco's vision to seeing innovation and sustainability in precast concrete on a global scale. We are thrilled to work with SCDC to advance efficient, scalable, and sustainable housing solutions. At Sweco, our unwavering passion for creating meaningful impact through projects that set new industry benchmarks while fostering resilience and growth within communities' guides everything we do.”“Our contractual agreement with Sweco represents a pivotal advancement in SCDC's mission to create sustainable infrastructure that serves and empowers communities,” said Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC.“Their renowned expertise and commitment to quality will enhance our ability to execute projects efficiently and deliver lasting, impactful solutions. By engaging Sweco, we are leveraging world-class capabilities to further our vision of revolutionizing housing quantity and quality across the United States.”This contractual engagement strengthens SCDC's team of esteemed consultants, with Sweco contributing its long-standing expertise to help SCDC establish a new standard for sustainable urban housing across the United States. This collaboration will redefine precast manufacturing design and construction, reinforcing SCDC's commitment to leveraging expertise to advance multifamily housing design and sustainability. Together, SCDC and Sweco strive to elevate design, quality, and sustainability, positively impacting millions while ensuring each development meets the highest environmental and social standards.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp headquarters are in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. The actual results may vary.

