Phoenix Aviation Capital And AIP Capital Announce The Closing Of A Pre-Delivery Payment Facility With Up To $300 Million In Total Commitments
"We are excited to further expand our relationship with Natixis," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner of AIP Capital who also serves on the board of Phoenix commented. "This facility represents another milestone for Phoenix as it continues to execute upon its strategy of growing its fleet of next-generation aircraft assets on lease with airlines across the globe."
Vedder Price acted as legal advisor to Phoenix and AIP, and Clifford Chance acted as legal advisor to the lenders. McCann Fitzgerald acted as legal advisor to Phoenix and AIP in Ireland, and PwC provided tax advice.
About Phoenix Aviation Capital
Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.
For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected] .
About AIP Capital
AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 30 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected] .
