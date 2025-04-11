Select Committee Considers Negotiating Mandates On Marine Oil Pollution Preparedness Bill

The Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and the Ministries in the Presidency met yesterday to consider the negotiating mandates from the nine provincial legislatures on the Marine Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation Bill [B10-2022].

The committee said it is pleased to receive the inputs and proposals from the provinces, which demonstrated the high level of public participation and engagement in the legislative process. The committee also appreciated the constructive contributions made by the provinces and the Department of Transport in working towards finalising this important piece of legislation.

Through robust discussions and deliberations, the committee identified areas of convergence between the provinces and the department. The committee is confident that the technical amendments and clarifications proposed will strengthen the bill and ensure it is fit for purpose in protecting South Africa's marine environment.

The committee will reconvene next week to consider the consolidated list of proposed amendments, known as the C-list, which will be developed through a collaborative process between the department, parliamentary legal advisors and committee support staff. This will then form the basis for the final D-list that will be presented to the provinces for their consideration and support.

Committee Chairperson Mr Rikus Badenhorst said,“The committee remains committed in fulfilling its respective role and ensuring the timely finalisation of the Marine Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation Bill in order to enhance the country's state of readiness and response capability in the event of a marine oil spill incident.”

