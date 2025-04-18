403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nat'l Mix Team Snatches Trap Shooting Silver In Kuwait Amir Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national team won the silver medal in the trap shooting competition at the conclusion of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Grand Shooting Championship.
The seven-day tournament saw the participation of 220 athletes from 18 countries.
Kuwait's Nasser Al-Meqled and Sarah Al-Hawal won the silver medal during the trap shooting competition held in Kuwait Shooting Federation's Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic shooting ranges, placing second behind a team from Turkiye and boosting Kuwait's tally to four medals -- one goal and three silvers.
Italy and Morocco shared the third place and the bronze medal.
Speaking to KUNA after the award ceremony, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah lauded the performance of Kuwaiti athletes during the course of the tournament, which saw brilliant shooters partaking from across the globe.
Head of the championship's organizing committee Duaij Al-Otaibi expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir for supporting the sport of shooting, which saw Kuwaiti athletes excel in the regional and international arenas.
He touted the success of the current tournament, noting that it had become of the competitions officially recognized in the agenda of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).
The presence of the ISSF Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo in the opening of the championship was another sign of success of this prestigious event, Al-Otaibi asserted. (end)
fsa
The seven-day tournament saw the participation of 220 athletes from 18 countries.
Kuwait's Nasser Al-Meqled and Sarah Al-Hawal won the silver medal during the trap shooting competition held in Kuwait Shooting Federation's Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic shooting ranges, placing second behind a team from Turkiye and boosting Kuwait's tally to four medals -- one goal and three silvers.
Italy and Morocco shared the third place and the bronze medal.
Speaking to KUNA after the award ceremony, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah lauded the performance of Kuwaiti athletes during the course of the tournament, which saw brilliant shooters partaking from across the globe.
Head of the championship's organizing committee Duaij Al-Otaibi expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir for supporting the sport of shooting, which saw Kuwaiti athletes excel in the regional and international arenas.
He touted the success of the current tournament, noting that it had become of the competitions officially recognized in the agenda of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).
The presence of the ISSF Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo in the opening of the championship was another sign of success of this prestigious event, Al-Otaibi asserted. (end)
fsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment