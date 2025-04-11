Ukraine, Allies Launch EW Coalition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and its partners announced the launch of the Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) Coalition during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, during the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, together with my colleague, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, we officially announced the launch of the new Electromagnetic Warfare Coalition. This marks the ninth coalition formed within the UDCG. Ten countries, including Ukraine, have joined the initiative and signed a joint Letter of Intent," Umerov said.

According to him, the EW Coalition will focus on procuring equipment, training and preparing specialists, and developing policies and doctrines in the field of electronic warfare.

"Electronic warfare is a critically important component of modern warfare. Without effective EW capabilities, no unit can be fully combat-ready. The launch of this coalition will enable us to coordinate efforts and comprehensively respond to the needs of our Defense Forces. This coalition is designed not only to meet the current needs of the Ukrainian army for EW capabilities but also to lay the foundation for the long-term development of this sector," Umerov said.

Earlier reports said that the participating countries of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which met in Brussels on April 11, had pledged to provide Ukraine with military aid totaling EUR 21 billion.

