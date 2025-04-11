The New York Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Children Receives Proclamation In Observance Of Child Abuse Prevention Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Public Advocate Williams presented NYSPCC with a formal proclamation acknowledging the organization's longstanding service to the city's most vulnerable children and families. The proclamation honors the NYSPCC's 150-year legacy of service and its lasting impact through prevention programs that improve the safety of children and intervention programs that support children and families in recovering from trauma.

Public Advocate Williams Visits the NYSPCC to Honor the Agency's Work Protecting NYC's Most Vulnerable Children

"It's a privilege to recognize The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children for its dedication to helping and healing children and young adults throughout New York for 150 years," said Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams. "Through dedicated advocacy, enriching activities, litigation, or other forms of local support, the NYSPCC has always made efforts to better our communities by making them safer for children to live, grow, and thrive. I thank their incredible, passionate team for all they have done throughout a truly extraordinary history, and will continue to do to protect and support generations of families in need."

"As the nation's first child protection agency, the NYSPCC is honored to welcome Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams and appreciate his recognition during Child Abuse Prevention Month," said Lilian Yang, Vice President of the NYSPCC's Board of Directors. "Support from our city's leaders plays a vital role in helping us prevent abuse and help more children heal."

"We are honored to receive this proclamation from the Public Advocate's Office. It is a powerful affirmation of the critical work our team does every day to support New York City's most vulnerable children and families," said Aysha E. Schomburg, President & CEO. "Through programs that prevent abuse and provide healing support to children and families, we are proud to lead work that serves as a model for communities across the country. We are grateful to the Public Advocate's Office for standing with us in this mission."

About the NYSPCC

Incorporated in 1875, the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) mission is to respond to the complex needs of abused and neglected children, and those involved in their care, by developing and providing best-practice counseling, legal, and educational services. Specific initiatives and services include a high-demand crisis debriefing program; court-ordered therapeutic supervised visitation for parent-child interaction; a trauma recovery program that helps with the complex emotional and behavioral challenges that face children who experience abuse and neglect; and a training institute that educates thousands of parents, child welfare professionals, and school and community organizations on critical issues related to child protection. NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 90,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. Read more about the NYSPCC at .

