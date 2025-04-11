Bihar Govt Enhancing Tourism, Rural Infra With Major Projects In Pipeline

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is making strong strides toward transforming the state into a tourism-friendly destination and enhancing rural infrastructure.

On Friday, Tourism Minister Raju Kumar Singh shared updates on various ongoing projects under the Tourism Department and reaffirmed the government's commitment to both cultural heritage promotion and economic development.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Tourism Minister Singh highlighted the government's progress on key tourism circuits.

"The work on the Ramayana Circuit, Buddha Circuit, and Sufi Circuit is progressing rapidly. For example, 50 acres of land is being acquired in Punaura Dham (Sitamarhi), and funding has already been provided by the government," Singh said.

He also announced the construction of ropeways at four prominent tourist spots - two in Jehanabad and two in Rohtas - aimed at improving accessibility and tourist experience.

To attract private investment in the hospitality sector, the government has proposed building two-star to four-star hotels at major tourist sites through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with financial support provided to developers.

Tourism Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh shared policy reforms and grant initiatives to promote inclusive and sustainable tourism, while Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) Managing Director Nand Kishore and other senior officials elaborated on the strategic investment environment created under the new tourism policy.

Besides tourism, the Bihar government is set to construct 700 new bridges in rural areas under the 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Yojana' in the financial year 2025–26, with an allocated budget of Rs 3,000 crore.

Approved in September 2024, the scheme focusses on replacing old or damaged bridges, constructing bridges where roads remain incomplete, restoring connectivity in flood-prone areas and building approach roads to make unused bridges functional.

Officials say this initiative addresses long-standing public demands raised during the 'Janta Darbar' sessions.

So far, 14 bridge projects have received administrative approval with a sanctioned budget of ₹117.64 crore, and more are under review by District Steering Committees.

"This is not just a bridge-building project but a lifeline for the villages," said a government spokesperson.

"It will facilitate farmers in transporting produce, ensure children's access to schools, and improve emergency healthcare access," he said.

These dual efforts - modernising Bihar's tourism landscape while simultaneously strengthening rural connectivity - signal the Nitish Kumar government's ambition to drive inclusive development and make Bihar a more attractive destination for both travellers and investors alike.