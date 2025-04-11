The Rise Of Graph Database Market: A $2,143.0 Million Industry Dominated By IBM Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Graphwise (Australia)| Marketsandmarkets™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Graph databases ensure enterprise knowledge management by rebuilding complex data with interconnected nodes and relationships and providing a more straightforward way to navigate and retrieve information. It helps businesses build a comprehensive knowledge graph uniting disparate data sources and enables complex semantic search, context-aware recommendations, and data discovery. Graph databases support better decision-making, foster innovation, and improve team cooperation by mapping relationships between organizational knowledge. They are handy for large organizations, which depend on accessing and utilizing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data to be productive and competitive.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Graph Database Market "

386 - Tables

54 - Figures

368 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @

Graph Database Market Dynamics:

DRIVERS



Rising demand for AI/generative AI solutions

Rapid growth in data volume and complexity Growing demand for semantic search

RESTRAINTS



Data quality and integration challenges

Navigation of saturated data management tool landscape Scalability issues

OPPORTUNITIES



Leveraging LLMs to reduce knowledge graph construction costs

Data unification and rapid proliferation of knowledge graphs Increasing adoption in healthcare and life sciences to revolutionize data management and enhance patient outcomes

List of Key Companies in Graph Database Market :



IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

Neo4j (US)

DataStax (US)

Graphwise (Australia)

AWS (US)

RelationalAI (US)

Progress Software (US) TigerGraph (US) ... and more

Request Sample Pages@

Based on model type, the property graph segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

A property graph model is a structure of a graph database that represents data as nodes, edges, and properties. Nodes represent entities, edges represent relationships between entities, and properties are key-value pairs that provide additional metadata for both nodes and edges. This model allows for a very flexible and detailed representation of data that can be used for complex queries and analytics. Property Graphs allow for traversal and pattern-matching operations, typically using a query language specific to that model, like Cypher. It is used extensively in applications where detailed insights into relationships are needed, such as fraud detection, recommendation engines, and social network analysis, because it can efficiently manage connected and dynamic datasets.

The services segment will have the highest growth during the forecast period.

Graph database services are divided into managed services and professional services, targeting different stages of implementation and operation. Managed services include end-to-end management of graph database solutions, including hosting, monitoring, performance optimization, and scalability on cloud platforms. Professional services include consulting services, which help organizations design a tailored graph database strategy; deployment and integration services, which implement the database within existing systems to ensure seamless compatibility; and support and maintenance services, which provide ongoing assistance, updates, and troubleshooting to ensure optimal performance. These services help businesses to effectively utilize graph databases, thereby reducing complexity and accelerating adoptions.

Inquire Before Buying@

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market growth rate during the forecast period.

The graph database market of the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly evolving amidst digital transformation and higher demand for sophisticated data management solutions. In China businesses are embracing graph database technology to drive innovation and operational efficiency in various industries such as in e-commerce, telecommunications, and energy to handle complex, interconnected datasets. In Australia, Australian National Graph is working with Neo4j's technology to construct a national-scale graph database, aiming to improve research collaboration and sustainability initiatives through collaborations between agencies and universities. The continuous expansion of cloud platforms in the region also enables enterprises across sectors to deploy graph databases with ease to support scalability and real-time data analytics.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Graph Database market are IBM Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), AWS (US), Neo4j (US), RelationalAI (US), Progress Software (US), TigerGraph (US), Stardog (US), Datastax (US), Franz Inc (US), Openlink Software (US), Dgraph Labs (US), Graphwise (US), Altair (US), Bitnine (South Korea) ArangoDB (US), Fluree (US), Blazegraph (US), Memgraph UK), Objectivity (US), GraphBase (Australia), Graph Story (US), Oxford Semantic Technologies (UK), and FalkorDB (Israel). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Graph Database market.

Get access to the latest updates on Graph Database Companies and Graph Database Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: