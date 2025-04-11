403
Bonterra Energy Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Bonterra Energy Corp : Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the Company's notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid for its outstanding common shares in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX, representing the first phase of Bonterra's complete return of capital plan. Bonterra Energy Corp shares T are trading up $0.15 at $2.79.
