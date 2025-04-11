403
Representative Of Kuwait's Crown Prince Meets With Beninese FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, April 11 (KUNA) -- The representative of His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, met Friday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, currently held in the Republic of Turkiye.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual interest. (end)
aas
aas
