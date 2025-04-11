Forte Minerals Provides Update On Planned Drill Program At Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --CSE: CUAUOTCQB: FOMNFFrankfurt: 2OAis pleased to provide an update on its planned 1,500-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Pucarini Gold Project (“Pucarini” or the“Project”) located in the Southern Peru Miocene High-Sulfidation Epithermal Gold Belt. The program is set to commence towards the end of Q2 2025 with preparations currently underway.









Figure 1 – High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Targets from Gold Geochemistry and Surface Alteration Geology.









Figure 2 – Proposed Geological Model Along Section Line A-A' in Figure 1(Looking NE) with High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold and Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Targets.

Planned Drill Program Overview

The upcoming five-hole, 1,500-metre drill program will systematically test high-priority targets identified through geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and geochemical analysis.



Target Type: High-Sulfidation Epithermal Gold

Drill Holes: 5 diamond drill holes

Total Metres: 1,500 m

Permitting Status: DIA Environmental Drilling Permit approved (September 2023) Community Support: Strong relationships established with local communities, One year Community Agreement executed March 1, 2025









Figure 3 – Proposed Drill Program – Gold Geochemistry Imposed on the 3D Inversions of IP Chargeability-Resistivity and Magnetic Susceptibility Geophysical Data.

The 1,000-hectare Pucarini claim hosts multiple gold-bearing advanced argillic alteration zones within a 3.6 x 1.8 km alteration footprint. Surface geochemistry has returned anomalous gold values coinciding with resistivity, chargeability, and magnetic anomalies, highlighting multiple untested targets for drilling. The main target indicated by the soil and rock gold anomaly spans 1.2 km x 700 m within this advanced argillic alteration zone. The coincidence of gold, molybdenum, and copper surface anomalies is supported by a coherent high chargeability anomaly (> 18 mV/V) from the 3D inversion of the IP geophysical survey data with dimensions of 1.5 km along strike x 600 m wide x 400 m deep; to detection limit depth of the IP geophysical survey, which remains open at depth.

The main target also coincides with a high magnetic susceptibility anomaly in the system's center from the 3D inversion of the surface total magnetic intensity geophysical data, suggesting the roots of a deeper porphyry system. This program will mark the first-ever drill program on the property, unlocking its untapped potential.









Figure 4 - Proposed Drill Program – Molybdenum Geochemistry Imposed on the 3D Inversions of IP Chargeability-Resistivity and Magnetic Susceptibility Geophysical Data.

Surface rock fragments were analysed using the ASD TerraSpec® mineral spectrometer (“ TerraSpec ”) which is optimally designed to identify important hydrothermal alteration minerals commonly associated with high sulphidation epithermal gold and porphyry copper systems. Figure 5 provides a compilation of the TerraSpec data where higher-temperature hydrothermal alteration minerals (diaspore, illite, paragonitic illite, muscovitic illite, paragonite, muscovite, sericite, and alunite-Na) and lower-temperature alteration minerals (alunite, alunite-K, alunite-KNa, halloysite, kaolinite, smectite, montmorillonite, and dickite) correlate with high sulphidation advanced argillic alteration and anomalous gold in rock and soil geochemistry. The higher temperature hydrothermal alteration minerals also correlate with anomalous molybdenum in rock and soil geochemistry suggesting a phyllic alteration zone associated with a telescoped porphyry system.









Figure 5 – Gold and Molybdenum Rock and Soil Geochemistry Correlated with Gridded Low and High Temperature TerraSpec Data

CEO Patrick Elliott commented: “We are excited about the potential at Pucarini and are finalizing preparations for our inaugural drill program. Given the strong surface geochemistry, extensive alteration, and compelling geophysical signatures, we believe this project presents a promising opportunity for discovery. While waiting for the rainy season to conclude before mobilizing, our team is actively engaged in planning and ensuring all logistics are in place for a successful program.”









Figure 6 – Gold Rock Geochemistry, Vuggy Silica, Iron Oxides and Hydrothermal Alteration.

Furthermore, the Company has terminated the option agreement with Alta Copper Corp. originally entered into on June 26, 2017. Pursuant to the option agreement, Forte had an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Don Gregorio Cu-Au Porphyry Project located in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru by making cash payments totaling $500,000 USD ($100,000 was paid by Forte) and performing 10,000 m of drilling within 3 years of acquiring drill permits. Due to insurmountable community issues, access to the property was never granted, and the Company was not able to perform the environmental studies needed to acquire the DIA drilling permits, including community approvals for the DIA drill permits. The project was returned in good standing to Alta Copper Corp's Peruvian subsidiary Cobriza Metals. A termination agreement was executed April 8th, 2025.

QUALIFIED PERSON AND NI 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Richard Osmond, P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person (“ Qualified Person ”) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (“ Cu ”) and gold (“ Au ”) assets in Perú. Our strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. (“ GTR ”) grants us access to a comprehensive project pipeline, enabling us to target the most promising opportunities. This collaboration focuses on historically discovered, drill-ready targets, driving significant value in Cu and Au resource development.

