First Video Song ‘Kuppan’ From Sundar C’S ‘Gangers’ Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) The makers of director Sundar C's much-awaited comedy heist drama 'Gangers', featuring Sundar C and Vadivelu in the lead, on Tuesday, released 'Kuppan', the first video song from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song, which has been picturised on the leading lady of the film, Catherine Tresa, also has comedian Vadivelu occasionally shaking a leg. The song has been set to tune by C Sathya. Lyrics for the song are by Pa Vijay and it has been rendered by Meenakshi and Gunasundari.

The film has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans ever since the makers released a hilarious trailer.

The trailer gives away the fact that the film will be an out and out entertainer, full of laughs, action and romance.

It begins with Mime Gopi's character talking about an individual whose identity is unknown. Mime Gopi suspects that the unknown individual is targeting him and his family as the man has been repeatedly launching attacks on him and his family using the village festival as cover to carry out his operations.

The trailer then shows a new PT master called Saravanan (Sundar C) arriving in the village. While Saravanan is a qualified teacher, who has got the job on merit, the village school already has another PT master (Vadivelu) who has got the job under the management quota.

The trailer also shows Vadivelu falling for Catherine Tresa's character even as she falls for Sundar C. The last part of the trailer shows Saravanan announcing that he is to rob over a 100 crore that the crooks have stashed over a period of three years. In this regard, he seeks help from Vadivelu, Baks and Munishkanth.

The film, which has been written and directed by Sundar C, has music by Sathya and cinematography by E Krishnasamy. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony. The film, which has been produced by A.C. Shanmugam, A.C.S. Arunkumar, Kushboo Sundar, is set to hit screens on April 24 this year.