Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Officially Launches 10Th Edition Of The African Diamond Producers Association Mining Week In Freetown

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today officially launched the 10th Ordinary Session of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) Mining Week, hosted for the first time in Sierra Leone. The event marks a significant milestone in the country's mining journey and highlights its growing leadership role in Africa's mineral development sector.

In his keynote address, President Bio warmly welcomed the ADPA delegation and expressed gratitude to the ADPA Secretariat for choosing Sierra Leone as the host.“Sierra Leone is proud to host this important event. I am confident that our collective resolve will ensure its success and leave a lasting impact,” he said.

Reflecting on Africa's long-standing legacy in diamond production, the President stated,“Africa's diamond industry is steeped in history, interwoven with our cultures, economies, and aspirations. Our diamonds are not just resources; they are the sparkling jewels of our heritage, fueling opportunity and igniting hope across our communities.”

President Bio called on ADPA policymakers to deepen cooperation among member states, harmonize legal frameworks, and promote technical assistance to transform the diamond industry from one historically linked to conflict into a beacon of sustainable development. He emphasized the need for enhanced governance, transparency, and accountability to build international confidence and credibility.

Highlighting Sierra Leone's progress in legal and institutional reforms, the President pointed to the enactment of the Mines and Minerals Development Act of 2022, which modernized the mining sector's regulatory environment.“We have improved oversight, strengthened community engagement, and addressed emerging challenges with comprehensive reforms,” he said.

Looking ahead, President Bio urged African nations to shift from merely exporting raw diamonds to embracing value-added processes like cutting, polishing, and jewelry manufacturing.“This strategic shift will create jobs, build our industrial capacity, and increase revenues. We must ensure that the wealth from our diamonds drives sustainable development,” he stated.

He reaffirmed Sierra Leone's commitment to ADPA and the shared vision of transforming the continent's mineral wealth into tangible socio-economic benefits.“Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to a future where our diamonds shine as a true source of prosperity, peace, and development for all Africans,” President Bio declared.

With those words, the President officially declared open the 10th Ordinary Meeting of the ADPA Council of Ministers and Committee of Experts, and the Sierra Leone Mining Week 2025.

In his welcome address, the Director General of the Sierra Leone Minerals Agency, Alhaji (Ing.) Hadji Dabo, described the hosting of the Mining Week in Sierra Leone as a testament to President Bio's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable mining. He noted that the event presents an invaluable opportunity to foster partnerships and investment that will ensure the country's mineral wealth benefits every Sierra Leonean.

“The successful hosting of this 10th Ordinary Session signals Sierra Leone's readiness to collaborate and lead in shaping the future of Africa's mining industry. I am optimistic that this week will establish a framework for enduring cooperation within the continent's mineral sector,” the Director General said.

Outgoing ADPA President and Zimbabwean Minister of Mines, Hon. Winston Chitando, expressed gratitude to President Bio and the Government of Sierra Leone for the privilege of hosting the event.“This gathering reflects our shared commitment to positioning Africa at the forefront of global diamond production and trade. Let us continue working together to promote the interests of the continent,” he remarked.

In his remarks, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Hon. Julius Mattai-who officially assumes the presidency of the ADPA, thanked President Bio for his visionary leadership and dedication to ensuring that all Sierra Leoneans benefit from the country's natural resources. He emphasized the government's reforms to strengthen policies guiding mining operations and praised the progress made in transparency and accountability since 2018.

“The Mining Week provides a vital platform for sharing ideas, forging partnerships, and promoting sustainable practices in the mining industry. It is a call to action to manage our mineral resources responsibly and ensure they translate into real benefits for our people,” Minister Mattai stated.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.