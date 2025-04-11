BON Announces Apple Polyphenol Commercial Order Signed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XI'AN, China, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, announced a groundbreaking 24-month supply agreement worth $12M with Shanghai Yunsheng, China's premier functional ingredients distributor, to co-develop next-generation apple polyphenol-infused health solutions. The partnership leverages BON's patented extraction technology to deliver science-backed formulations combining antioxidant-rich apple polyphenols with plant-based proteins, proven to support weight management and metabolic health.

Protein supplements have evolved into a mainstream wellness staple over decades, cementing their role in fitness regimens, immune health protocols, and longevity-focused nutrition. The strategic incorporation of apple polyphenols into these formulations now unlocks targeted benefits-clinically validated lipid management, enhanced body composition outcomes, and mitigation of age-related muscle atrophy-positioning this innovation at the convergence of proven demand and novel functionality.

Early market validation proves compelling-comparable apple polyphenol blends have achieved blockbuster status since launch, selling over half a million units monthly and generating $40M in recurring revenue. Industry analysts note this reflects growing consumer willingness to pay premium pricing for validated "nutraceutical crossover" products.

“As one of the world's premier apple polyphenol suppliers, we're leveraging our vertically integrated supply chain to dominate this high-growth niche,” said Yongwei Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company,“the company anticipates compounding revenue streams from the ingredient's dual applications-both as a standalone nutraceutical and as a functional food additive-while maintaining disciplined margin control to maximize shareholder returns.”

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: ...

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.