Michele Budetta Appointed CEO Of RINA Consulting

GENOA, FOREIGN, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors of RINA Consulting, the engineering consulting company of the RINA Group, has appointed Michele Budetta as its new Chief Executive Officer.Michele Budetta holds a degree in International Economics, Trade & Financial Markets from the University of Naples Parthenope. Over the course of his career, he has held progressively senior roles, starting at the World Trade Organization (WTO), followed by positions at Ansaldo Energia, Finmeccanica, AnsaldoBreda, and most recently at Hitachi Rail, where he served as Executive Director.He also holds a PhD in International Economics from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan.RINA Consulting is the engineering consulting arm of RINA, recognised as a leading player in the energy, infrastructure, and mobility sectors. With over 3,200 experts, supported by R&D laboratories and centres of excellence in material science, the company works with both public and private clients across 48 countries worldwide.RINA Consulting generates annual revenues of over €500 million, accounting for approximately 56% of the Group's total. In the last financial year, the company recorded a 15% increase in revenues compared to the previous year.Carlo Luzzatto, CEO and General Manager of RINA, said,“We are pleased to welcome Michele to RINA. His international experience, combined with strong leadership and strategic vision, will be instrumental in driving the continued success of RINA Consulting. The company is in a phase of dynamic growth, aligned with our long-term objectives-from advancing the energy transition to exploring emerging sectors such as subsea technologies and aerospace, to strengthen our presence in international markets. We would also like to thank Alberto Cavaggioni for contributing to the growth of RINA Consulting over the past two Years.”Michele Budetta, CEO of RINA Consulting, added,“I would like to thank the management at RINA and the shareholders for their confidence in me. I approach this new role with great enthusiasm and commitment, and I look forward to working alongside the talented RINA Consulting team. I have already witnessed the depth of multidisciplinary expertise and the remarkable breadth of knowledge within the Group-qualities that truly set us apart for our clients and in the global marketplace. These are the cornerstones of our success, and they will continue to support our ambitious growth strategy.”RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2023 of 797 million euros, 5,800 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876...Paolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618...Victoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731

