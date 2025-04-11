MMJ HEALTH's CANNABIS CARNIVAL LEAVES WEST PALM BEACH BUZZING WITH FREE EVALUATIONS AND A MASSIVE TURNOUT

MMJ Health Dr. Amanda Pruett and CEO Marshall Morgan

Hundreds of cannabis enthusiasts, patients and curious newcomers packed Embassy Suites in West Palm Beach on April 5 for the MMJ Health's Cannabis Carnival.

- Marshall Morgan, CEO of MMJ HealthWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of cannabis enthusiasts, patients and curious newcomers packed Embassy Suites in West Palm Beach on April 5 as MMJ Health 's Cannabis Carnival delivered a high-energy day of free medical marijuana evaluations , education, games and giveaways - smashing turnout expectations and shattering stigma along the way.The free event, hosted by Florida's premier medical marijuana clinic, featured top dispensaries, interactive games, live demonstrations and giveaways - all aimed at breaking down stigma and empowering patients. In total, 141 ticketed attendees who qualified also received free medical cards (state fees apply), connecting them to the help they need.“The Cannabis Carnival was electric,” said Marshall Morgan, CEO of MMJ Health.“You could feel the energy - people asking questions, making connections and taking control of their health journeys. We created a space where patients felt seen, heard and supported - and where curiosity was met with compassion, not judgment. Events like this are how we move the conversation forward and ensure people get the care and respect they deserve.”Attendees ranging from seasoned patients to the cannabis-curious packed the venue to connect directly with industry leaders, discover new products and learn how medical marijuana is transforming health care through science-backed treatments.“This event was about people first and that's what made it so special,” said David Briz, head of retail for Jungle Boys Florida.“We meet patients every day who are searching for answers - struggling with pain, anxiety, PTSD or chronic conditions - and often they don't know where to turn. The Cannabis Carnival gave us a chance to really connect, listen to their stories and help guide them toward options that can make a real difference. It wasn't about selling a product but about offering hope, building trust and showing people they're not alone. Seeing the smiles, the relief and the excitement throughout the day reminded us exactly why we do what we do.”MMJ Health is dedicated to making medical marijuana more accessible in Florida. With 21 locations statewide and nine years in business, MMJ Health is setting a new standard for medical marijuana certifications and patient care.For more information, or to schedule your medical marijuana evaluation and get your card with MMJ Health, visit MMJHealth or call 844-MMJ-HEAL. Take control of your health journey today and see how medical marijuana can make a difference for you.

Sarah McKenna

Rolling Up Sales

+ +1 561-632-8457

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.