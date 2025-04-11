403
China Urges EU To Resist Unilateral Bullying, Protect Economic Globalization
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 11 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the European Union (EU) to work with China to fulfill their international obligations to maintain momentum of economic globalization and international trade environment by opposing "unilateral bullying."
There is no winner in a tariff war, and going against the world will only result in self-isolation, Xi said when meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday.
The Chinese President said that his country, over the past 70 years and more, has achieved development through self-reliance and arduous struggle, never relying on others' mercies, still less fearing any unreasonable suppression, Xinhua News Agency reported.
He added that no matter how the external world changes, China will remain confident and focused on running its own affairs well.
President Xi pointed out that both China and the EU are major economies in the world and firm supporters of economic globalization and free trade, and have formed a close relationship of economic symbiosis with their combined economic output exceeding one-third of the world's total.
For his part, Sanchez said that the EU is committed to free trade, seeks to maintain multilateralism, and opposes the unilateral imposition of tariffs.
He expressed Spain's and the EU's willingness to strengthen communication and coordination to protect the international trading system, address climate change, alleviate poverty, and other global challenges.
He noted that Madrid is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Beijing with the aim of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The meeting also included discussions on the Ukrainian conflict and other issues of common interest. (end)
