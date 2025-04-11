Bhumi, Realme Empower Over 80,000 Young Lives Through Tech-Driven Education And Community Development Programmes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Bhumi, one of India's leading non-profit organisations dedicated to youth empowerment and social change, has partnered with realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, to expand its impact through a range of educational and community development programmes.

As a brand that understands the aspirations of young India, realme has always stood at the intersection of innovation and impact.

Through this collaboration, realme aims to empower more young individuals by providing them with the right skills, resources, and opportunities to shape a brighter, more promising future.

This initiative will enable Bhumi to reach and support a larger community, equipping them with the necessary tools to build a successful path forward.

Through this partnership, Bhumi will strengthen its key initiatives such as the Bhumi Fellowship, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Programme, Schools of Excellence, Ignite Shelters, and Bhumi Clubs. These programmes focus on enhancing education, leadership, and civic engagement, ensuring holistic development for underserved youth.

By empowering young individuals with the right tools, resources, and knowledge, realme is working toward building a brighter, more inclusive future.

The Bhumi Fellowship is a unique, two-year paid programme that empowers young changemakers to bridge educational inequity in low-income communities. Fellows work hands-on in under-resourced government schools, teaching foundational skills, supporting teachers, engaging parents, and enabling holistic school transformation.

Designed by Bhumi, India's largest youth volunteering organisation -- the Fellowship builds a cadre of future leaders who are deeply invested in systemic education reform.

Since 2020, the programme has engaged 21 fellows and impacted 5,352 students. The programme is currently engaging 75 fellows, impacting over 13,017 students, and continues to nurture alumni who are driving change across the education sector.

Through immersive training, mentorship, and community engagement, the Bhumi Fellowship is not just transforming schools, it's shaping the next generation of education leaders.

The Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Programme nurtures emotional intelligence and resilience among students, equipping them with essential life skills.

Schools of Excellence aims to enhance learning environments by improving infrastructure, training teachers, and introducing innovative teaching methodologies. Ignite Shelters provides quality education and mentorship to children in shelter homes, while Bhumi Clubs foster a spirit of volunteerism and leadership among students in schools and colleges.

“At Bhumi, we believe in the power of education to drive lasting change, and with realme, we're able to take this mission to the next level. With realme's support, we are not only amplifying our reach but also adding incredible momentum to our programmes. Their deep connection with young India and commitment to social impact make this collaboration truly transformative. Together, we are creating meaningful opportunities for children and youth across the country to learn, grow, and lead,” said Vaishnavi Srinivasan, Executive Director of Bhumi.

"At realme, we see technology as a powerful enabler of change not just in how people connect, but in how they grow, learn, and thrive. As a youth-centric tech brand, we believe it's our responsibility to go beyond innovation and actively contribute to shaping a better future for the next generation. Our partnership with Bhumi reflects this vision; empowering young individuals with access to education, skills, and opportunities that can truly transform their lives. We are proud to support Bhumi's incredible work and to be part of a mission that combines innovation with social impact," added Tao Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer at realme India.

Through these programmes, more than 70,000 school children and 10,000 students from colleges across India have been empowered with access to quality education, essential life skills, and leadership opportunities.

Together, Bhumi and realme reaffirm their commitment to social progress, ensuring that education and youth empowerment remain at the forefront of building a more inclusive and equitable society.