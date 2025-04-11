403
Zee 24 TAAS Honoured By TV Journalist Association For Editorial Brilliance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a proud and powerful moment for Indian journalism, Zee 24 TAAS was honoured with multiple prestigious awards by the Television Journalist Association, Maharashtra, in recognition of the channel's relentless pursuit of truth, fearless reporting, and commitment to public interest journalism.
At a time when the role of the media is being redefined every day, Zee 24 TAAS has stood tall-unapologetically bold, fiercely independent, and deeply rooted in facts. This unwavering journalistic spirit was celebrated with the channel winning accolades across key categories:
· Best Weekly Specials: To The Point – A hard-hitting show that fearlessly addresses questions and unearths realities that matter.
· Best Journalist: Krishnat Patil – For his courageous political coverage and incisive ground reportage that connects with the people.
· Best Female Journalist: Manashree Pathak – For her fearless storytelling, sharp editorial insight, and voice of the unheard.
· Investigative Journalism: Govind Tupe – For relentless investigations that have unearthed uncomfortable truths and sparked real conversations.
· Best Emerging Journalist: Saurabh Kumar Pandey – A rising voice of credibility whose reports bring fresh perspective and on-ground depth.
In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, where noise often overshadows nuance, the channel's commitment to truth-driven journalism is both rare and vital. This remarkable recognition is not just an accolade-it is a tribute to the values that Zee 24 TAAS represents.
Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Zee 24 Taas, shared, "This honour is a reminder of why we do what we do. In an environment where truth is often challenged, we've chosen to stay rooted in facts, fearless in our questions, and firm in our purpose. At Zee 24 Taas, every news report, every voice, every truth we bring forward is a step toward a more informed and empowered society."
Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), added, "This recognition is a celebration of individual excellence and a reflection of the culture we nurture across Zee Media. In an age of misinformation and fleeting headlines, we believe in building trust-story by story, fact by fact. These awards reaffirm our belief that truth, when pursued relentlessly, always resonates."
As Zee 24 TAAS celebrates this milestone, it also renews its promise-to remain the voice of the people, to challenge what must be questioned, and to uphold the values of journalism that India can be proud of.
