Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Reports Issuance Of Three New Patents, Growing Portfolio To 46 Granted Patents Worldwide



Considered intangible assets, patents offer a significant competitive advantage and value for companies

Lexaria Bioscience views its growing patent portfolio as a solid foundation upon which to build future commercial partnerships

The company recently announced the receipt of three new patents in the E.U., Canada, and the U.S. The issuance of the latest three patents grows Lexaria's patent portfolio to 46 granted patents worldwide

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Lexaria's multi-patented DehydraTECH(TM)“drug delivery platform technology” offers proven increased bioavailability, enhancing the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery, helping with speed of onset, and brain absorption of APIs. Strong patents covering this important technology are a critical factor for Lexaria.

A robust patent portfolio has always been a metric that investors use to judge a biotechnology or biopharmaceutical company.“A strong patent position is not only an important goal for a successful biotechnology business but also the primary asset by which a company will be valued during...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at

About CBDWire

CBDWire (“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is powered by IBN