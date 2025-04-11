CIC Honours Community Partners And Contributors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a ceremony held recently, the Center for Indian Community (CIC) honoured the various partners and contributors who supported its annual Ramadan Iftar distribution initiative. The event recognised the collective efforts of organizations and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The ceremony was presided over by CIC Vice President Arshad. CIC General Secretary Bilal Harippad, Madinat Khalifa Zonal President Abdul Hameed, Doha Zonal President Basheer Ahmad, and Thumama Zonal President Mushtaq were present at the event.

Rayyan Zonal Vice President Suhail Shanthapuram extended a warm welcome to the gathering, while Volunteer Captain and Iftar Project Coordinator Siddique Vengara presented a detailed report of this year's initiative. According to CIC officials, approximately 60,000 Iftar kits were distributed under the supervision of around 150 dedicated CIC volunteers.