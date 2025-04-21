403
Trump plans fresh envoy visit to Russia
(MENAFN) The White House is reportedly planning to send U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow in a final push to secure Russian support for a peace agreement regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to CNN, citing an anonymous source. Witkoff, who has already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin three times this year, is part of Trump's effort to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
The U.S. plan, which was presented during a high-level meeting in Paris on Thursday with Ukrainian and European leaders, envisions a ceasefire along the existing front lines. Additionally, the U.S. government appears to be prepared to acknowledge Crimea as part of Russia, as indicated by the source.
Witkoff described his meetings with Putin as “compelling” and mentioned that Russia is seeking a lasting resolution to the conflict. He believes that the two sides may be on the verge of an agreement that could have significant global implications. The potential peace deal, according to Witkoff, would involve the recognition of Crimea and the territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia.
However, these remarks have caused tension with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who criticized Witkoff for potentially spreading Russian narratives, asserting that Ukraine would never recognize any Russian-occupied territory.
Russia has maintained its openness to peace talks with Ukraine, but only under certain conditions, including Ukraine’s renouncement of NATO ambitions and the acknowledgment of territorial realities. Moscow has stated that it will not agree to a simple pause in hostilities but seeks a comprehensive settlement.
Meanwhile, President Putin announced a temporary Easter truce, effective from Saturday evening through Sunday night, urging Ukraine to reciprocate. He also highlighted that Ukraine had violated previous ceasefire agreements over 100 times, which he claimed would be a critical indicator of Ukraine’s commitment to peace.
