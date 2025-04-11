QFBA Launches 10Th Edition Of Kawader Malia 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) has announced, during a press conference, the launch of the 10th edition of its national programme 'Kawader Malia,' as well as the opening of applications for those desiring to join the programme through its website from today 10th of April 2025 until 31st of July 2025.

The list of partners and sponsors supporting this year's edition includes the distinguished partnership with Qatar Central Bank, Ministry of Labor, Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

On this occasion, Dr. Khalifa Al Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the 10th edition of the programme, emphasising that over the years, the programme has become one of the Academy's key strategic pillars. It has successfully contributed to nationalization efforts within the financial sector and has empowered young Qataris with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience necessary for long-term professional success.

“This programme represents a major milestone in our journey, especially as this edition coincides with the 10th anniversary since its inception - ten years of excellence and dedication. It has been designed to keep pace with the evolving needs of the financial and banking sector, while also reflecting the aspirations of our partners and the demands of the future job market.“ He added.

Speaking about the most distinctive features of this edition, Dr. Al Yafei affirmed that it will be more comprehensive and aligned with the challenges facing the banking sector. Several key updates have been introduced to reflect industry developments and local market needs, including the restructuring of academic modules, the extension of the programme's duration, and the adoption of more interactive and practical learning methods, in addition to optional activities that support the development of a well-rounded professional identity among participants.

For his part, Majed Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Director of Training and Professional Development at QFBA, stated:“The 10th edition of the programme marks a significant advancement in content design. A comprehensive methodology has been adopted, focusing on the development of four core competencies that form the foundation for preparing the next generation of financial leaders in the country.

“These competencies include: banking literacy, which equips participants with a solid understanding of the global banking system, compliance, risk management, and modern financial technologies; financial literacy, which focuses on the essential skills needed to analyze institutional performance and evaluate market value; business acumen, which enhances awareness of economics, government policies, and global economic indicators; and finally, social and emotional skills, which contribute to building leadership qualities and enhancing emotional intelligence.”

“The programme duration has been extended to six months and now features two integrated tracks: the first is designed for employed participants, who will take part in an intensive training week each month followed by direct application in their actual work environments, creating immediate alignment between academic content and daily job requirements. The second track targets recent graduates seeking employment, offering a broader set of learning modules to enhance their readiness for the job market,” he added.

It is worth noting that 'Kawader Malia' programme was launched in 2013 and has since delivered nine successful editions. The ninth edition, launched last year, achieved notable success across all aspects. It featured an expanded scope of educational modules, reaching a total of six, and saw the programme's capacity grow to include 75 graduates.