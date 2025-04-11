CARBIOS Announces Fiscal-Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Cash of €109 million on December 31, 2024

PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville: adjusted schedule and confirmed intention for construction resumption once additional financing has been secured

Significant progress made towards signing several binding commercial contracts in first half of 2025 Roll-out of a reorganization and cost-cutting plan in 2025: cash-burn reduced by 40% and strategic capabilities maintained

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 11 April 2025 (6:45 am CEST). CARBIOS , (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, today reported its operating and financial results for the financial year 2024. The financial statements as of December 31, 2024, were approved by the Company's Board of Directors at their meeting on April 10, 20251.

Vincent Kamel, CEO of CARBIOS: “With a newly refocused and tightly controlled plan of expenditures, we have clear and extended visibility well beyond the near-term 12-month horizon. This allows us to deploy all our resources to achieve our strategic priorities: securing the financing required to resume construction of the Longlaville plant and accelerating sales of our technologies. With major advances in the pipeline, we are approaching these milestones with confidence and determination.”

Key highlights 1. Update on the first PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville



A construction schedule postponed by 6 to 9 months, operational ambitions maintained and renegotiations with suppliers which should enable construction work on the plant to be resumed within budget, subject to the conclusion of the necessary additional financing.

Significant progress in concluding supply and off-take agreements. 2. Update on the financing

CARBIOS plans to finance its plant project using part of its available cash (€109 million

at 31 December 2024, including €19 million of investments classified as financial assets),

€42.5 million of Public grants (State aid scheme approved by the EU in February 2025) not yet received and therefore not included in available cash, and additional financing, notably non-dilutive, currently under advanced discussion with public and private partners, including potential support from the French Government (Bpifrance Assurance Export) for a debt guarantee of up to

€86 million (eligibility for the Strategic Projects Guarantee scheme confirmed in November 2024). 3. International business development to sign licensing agreements

Ongoing negotiations within the framework of the LOIs signed with the various partners. 4. Carbiolice

First sales of CARBIOS Active in North America, where the FDA2 approval and BPI3 certification have been granted. 5. Tangible progress in terms of Sustainability

B CorpTM label and ISO 9001 & 14001 certifications obtained and further improvement in

extra-financial rating by EthiFinance with a score of 83/100. 6. Patent portfolio development

Strengthening of the IP portfolio of 58 patent families and 502 titles, with the granting of 28 new patents in various key countries. 7. New appointments (March 2025)



Isabelle PARIZE as Chairwoman of the Board

Vincent KAMEL as Chief Executive Officer Reorganization and cost-cutting plan As part of the cost-cutting measures to ensure the full implementation of its industrial and commercial strategy and make progress on financing the plant, while ensuring rigorous financial management, CARBIOS launched a reorganization project that could result in job cuts at CARBIOS and CARBIOS 544, possibly affecting around 40% of positions5. Consolidated Financial position

Simplified consolidated Statement of Income (in k€)

(non-audited accounts6) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Income 136 24 Net Research and Development expenses (14,285) (10,958) Sales and marketing expenses (7,611) (5,809) General and administrative expenses (15,747) (12,134) Operating expenses (37,643) (28,902) Operating income (37,507) (28,878) Financial income 4,394 1,655 Income before tax (33,113) (27,224) Income tax - - Net income (loss) for the period (33,113) (27,224)



For 2024, the Group's income stood at €136 thousand, compared to €24 thousand for 2023. It is mainly related to feasibility studies, tests, and research services, as well as deliveries of CARBIOS Active products by Carbiolice.

Operational expenses stood at €37,643 thousand for 2024, compared to €28,902 thousand for 2023. This €8,741 thousand difference is mainly due to:



An increase in personnel cost of €3 million;

An increase in the use of external consulting services of €4.9 million; and An increase in depreciation charges of €1.8 million.



Within operating expenses, Net R&D expenses stood at €14,285 thousand for 2024, compared to €10,958 thousand for 2023.

The (€37,507) thousand operating loss reflects an intensification of efforts to structure the Group's activities, marked by commercial efforts to address the market and sell licences, increased use of external consulting services and sustained development of R&D activities, notably on the biorecycling of PET plastics and polyester fibers.

Net financial income of €4,394 thousand corresponds to financial income from cash investments and capitalization costs of loans relating to the Longlaville plant.

The net loss for the period stood at (€33,113) thousand, compared to (€27,224) thousand for 2023.

Consolidated Simplified balance sheet (in k€)

(non-audited accounts)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Non-current assets 176,407 99,049 of which Goodwill 20,583 20,583 of which tangible assets 107,624 49,199 of which non-current financial assets 21,961 1,219 Current assets 103,574 202,960 of which current financial assets 3,346 - of which cash and cash equivalents 89,767 191,821 Total assets 279,981 302,009 Equity 199,675 234,314 Non-current liabilities 43,244 46,224 of which loans and financial debts 37,204 39,226 Current liabilities 37,062 21,472 Total liabilities 279,981 302,009

At the end of 2024, CARBIOS had a solid balance sheet of €279.9 million and equity of €199.7 million, a decrease of €34.6 million compared to 2023, due to the net loss recorded over the period. In addition, current liabilities for 2024 are up by €16 million, mainly due to trade payables.

At the end of 2024, the Group closed out with a financial reserve of €109 million. This amount includes €90 million of cash and cash equivalents, as well as €19 million of financial assets partly pledged with certain suppliers. The cash outflow of €102 million for 2024 is mainly attributable to the construction of the Longlaville plant, to operating activities, and to the classification as financial assets of the Group's aforementioned investments for which pledges have been put in place.

2024 Universal registration document availability

The 2024 Universal registration document will be made available to the public and filed with the French market authorities (AMF) by 30 April 2025 at the latest. An English version will follow shortly.





APPENDIX

Consolidated Statement of Income

(non-audited accounts7)

(In k€)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Var 12 months 12 months Income 136 24 113 Research and Development expenses (14,285) (10,958) (3,326) Research and development expenses (21,726) (18,830) (2,897) Subsidies and other income from activities 4,278 5,385 (1,106) Capitalized development costs 3,164 2,487 677 Sales and marketing expenses (7,611) (5,809) (1,802) General and administrative expenses (15,747) (12,134) (3,613) Other operating income and expenses - - - Operating income / (expenses) (37,507) (28,878) (8,628) Financial income 5,219 3,784 1,435 Financial expenses (826) (2,129) 1,304 Financial income 4,394 1,655 2,739 Income/(expenses) before taxes (33,113) (27,224) (5,889) Income tax - - - Net income (loss) for the period (33,113) (27,224) (5,889)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(non-audited accounts)

(In k€)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Var ASSETS Goodwill 20,583 20,583 - Intangible assets 21,352 21,874 (523) Tangible assets 107,624 49,199 58,424 Rights-of-use assets 5,159 6,175 (1,016) Non-current financial assets 21,691 1,219 20,472 Non-current assets 176,407 99,049 77,358 Trade receivables and related accounts 97 6 91 Inventories 1,538 511 1,027 Other current assets 8,826 10,621 (1,795) Current financial assets 3,346 - 3,346 Cash and cash equivalents 89,767 191,821 (102,055) Current assets 103,574 202,960 (99,387) Total Assets 279,981 302,009 (22,028)

In k€

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Var EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 11,792 11,786 6 Share and contribution premium 276,703 276,569 134 Consolidated reserves (4,564) (2,900) (1,664) Retained earnings (51,142) (23,917) (27,225) Net income – share attributable to equity holders of the parent company (33,113) (27,224) (5,889) Shareholder's equity 199,675 234,314 (34,639) Non-current provisions 345 216 129 Non-current loans and financial liabilities 37,204 39,226 (2,022) Non-current lease liabilities 3,904 4,639 (735) Other non-current liabilities 98 449 (351) Deferred tax liabilities 1,694 1,694 - Non-current liabilities 43,244 46,224 (2,980) Current loans and financial liabilities 3,518 3,524 (6) Current lease liabilities 1,048 1,232 (184) Trade payables and related accounts 4,577 4,829 (252) Other current liabilities 27,919 11,888 16,031 Current liabilities 37,062 21,472 15,590 Total liabilities and equity 279,981 302,009 (22,028)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(non-audited accounts)

(In k€) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash flow from operating activities Net income (loss) for the period (33,113) (27,224) (-) Elimination of amortization and depreciation of fixed assets and right-of-use assets 8,109 6,375 (-) Gains or losses on asset disposals 188 237 (-) Employee provisions and benefits 186 20 (-) Cost of share-based payments (587) 2,556 (-) Financial income (4,549) (1,655) (-) Gain or losses on eliminated financial assets (366) - Cash flow from operations before cost of net financial debt and taxes (30,132) (19,691) (-) Change in working capital requirements (63) (2,898) Cash flow from operating activities (30,195) (22,589) Cash flow from financing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (59,403) (24,311) Change in fixed asset liabilities 16,210 4,718 Capitalized development costs (3,165) (2,487) Disposal of fixed assets 1 2 Acquisition of financial assets (24,606) (396) Decrease in financial assets 385 83 Cash flow from investing activities (70,578) (22,391) Cash flow from financing activities (1,281) 136,246 Change in cash position (102,055) 91,265 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 191,821 100,556 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 89,767 191,821 Change in cash position (102,055) 91,265

1 The audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 is being finalized at the date of this communication.

2 FDA = Food and Drug Administration

3 BPI = Biodegradable Products Institute

4 Wholly owned subsidiary of CARBIOS for its industrial operations in Longlaville

5 Cf. January 28, 2025 press release

6 The audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 is being finalized at the date of this communication.

7 The audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 is being finalized at the date of this communication.

