Cryptonewsbreaks Ethwomen 2025 Returns To Toronto To Empower Women In Web3

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ETHWomen , the premier Web3 event focused on inclusivity and female empowerment in blockchain, returns for its third edition to Toronto on May 13, 2025. Presented by Blockchain Futurist Conference and Canada Crypto Week , the event features engaging panels, networking, and industry connection opportunities to help women of all experience levels to thrive in the Web3 space. With sponsors including Bitget's Blockchain4Her initiative and Unicoin, ETHWomen 2025 will showcase leading voices in the industry and drive innovation to the world stage. The event is part of a growing global movement to foster diversity and leadership in the decentralized future, with the next edition scheduled for November in Miami.

To view the full press release, visit

About ETHWomen

ETHWomen is a global community-driven initiative dedicated to connecting and uplifting women in the Web3 space. The dynamic series provides participants the opportunity to showcase their talents, engage with like-minded individuals, and explore innovative solutions to real-world challenges. For more information and to register for upcoming events, visit .

