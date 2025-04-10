Türkiye To Continue Working With Indonesia On Rebuilding Gaza: President

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ANKARA, Apr 11 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said here yesterday that, Türkiye will continue working with Indonesia, on rebuilding Gaza and defending the Palestinian cause, according to a statement released by the Turkish Presidency.

“We appreciate Indonesia's stance on the Palestinian issue. In the forthcoming period, we will continue working with Indonesia, to rebuild Gaza and advocate for the Palestinian cause,” Erdogan said, during a joint press conference with his visiting Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, following a meeting between the two leaders.

Regarding bilateral ties, Erdogan said, the two sides“agreed to launch new initiatives concerning our cooperation, in areas extending from defence industry and construction, to healthcare, energy, and food industry.”

He said, both sides also discussed the potential steps to boost bilateral trade to their shared target of 10 billion U.S. dollars“in a balanced manner, based on mutual benefit,” adding that, they have signed several documents on culture, disaster and emergency management, and communication.

“We remain in cooperation with Indonesia in all international platforms,” Erdogan said.

Apart from the bilateral meeting, Subianto also addressed the Turkish parliament earlier in the day, according to a press release by Indonesia's Cabinet Secretariat.

In his speech, Subianto elaborated on the“long history of solidarity” between Türkiye and Indonesia, and voiced Indonesia's willingness to work with Türkiye, to defend the Palestinian people against Israeli attacks, and address the human rights violations in Gaza, the press release showed.

According to a report by Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency, Prabowo will attend the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, scheduled from today to Sunday in the Turkish city of Antalya.– NNN-TRT