CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER UNVEILS THREE SITE-SPECIFIC MURALS COMMISSIONED FOR THE UPCOMING EXHIBITION 'GAME ON! Science, Sport & Play '

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Setting the stage for the immense, bright, 17,000 square foot location, three largescale impactful murals will supplement the guest experience, bringing the exhibition to life through powerful and unique imagery. The artists were chosen for their deep ties to Los Angeles, their bold use of color and distinctive styles and formats:

Moses X. Ball – "Motivation in Motion" (23 feet x 18 feet)

Moses X. Ball creates large-scale murals, mosaics, and fine artworks that highlight community heroes, activists, and everyday people. Raised in South Central Los Angeles, Moses has completed notable commissions for clients such as the Nike Community Store in Watts, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and LA Metro. His work celebrates the heroism of those who are often marginalized and overlooked, bringing their stories to life through vibrant, powerful imagery and beautifying communities. Painting with acrylic on polytab (non-woven fabric) in sections off-site, Moses then recombined the sections within the exhibition space to create the large singular mural that features young Angelenos, friends and family, and celebrates sports as a pathway to personal growth, empowerment, and joy.

Laci Jordan – "For the Love of the Game" (48 feet x 16 feet)

Laci Jordan is a multidisciplinary artist and creative director who uses color and authenticity as mediums for unapologetic expression. Her work centers on pop culture, the representation of marginalized people, and intersectionality. Laci's art has been commissioned by Ben & Jerry's, Disney, Nike, Spotify, Bentley, and other top brands. Originally from Huntsville, AL, she now resides in Los Angeles. As a multidisciplinary artist, Laci creates and explores different mediums ranging from digital, acrylics, wood, and color. Laci's mural uses vibrant colors to reflect her deep commitment to authentic portrayals of contemporary culture, while showcasing the unique power of sports to inspire strong, healthy communities. The mural is supported by her fabrication team, Smiling Tiger Studios.

Gustavo Zermeño Jr. – "It's Time for Dodger Baseball" (60 feet x 18 feet)

Artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. first mixed his love for community and art by painting murals for neighborhood businesses in Venice, CA. Soon, his striking portraits of sports heroes and musicians led to collaborations with the Los Angeles Lakers, UCLA, and Nike. Gustavo's passion for uplifting local communities led to projects with nonprofits across the city of Los Angeles. Gustavo works with acrylics, aerosols and brushes, painting directly onto the space. As a lifelong Dodgers fan, he brings his passion into a mural that honors the power of sports to inspire, unite, and bring the thrill of the game to an entire city.

A timelapse video of the installation of Gustavo Zermeño's "It's Time For Dodger Baseball" is available here .

Guests at the exhibition can try a range of activities including baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, yoga, dance, snowboarding, climbing, and swimming; explore the mind-body connection through visual perception and controlled breathing; understand the importance of food and nutrition; and more.

"For the first time, the California Science Center has commissioned public art to complement a hands-on science exhibition," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. "These site-specific murals celebrate the intersection of science, sports, and community, enriching the GAME ON! experience and reinforcing our commitment to creating fun and memorable experiences that inspire science learning in everyone."

GAME ON! Science, Sports & Play was designed by the California Science Center with the active collaboration and generous support of the Walter Family Foundation, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and LA84 Foundation, a legacy of the 1984 Olympic Games.

This free-admission exhibition kicks off May 15, 2025, and will remain at the Science Center at least through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission to the Science Center is FREE. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit for more information.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) tackles the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos. Under its new strategic plan, "Lasting Impact for Los Angeles," LADF is amplifying best practices, scaling solutions, growing its capacity and refining its work with investments exceeding $63.5 million in its programs and grants to local organizations. To date, LADF has positively impacted over 10 million youth. LADF is the proud recipient of ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, Robert Wood Johnson Sports Award, Beyond Sport's Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award, and the Aspen Institute Project Play Champion. To learn more, visit Dodgers/LADF and join the conversation on Instagram , , and Facebook .

About the LA84 Foundation

The LA84 Foundation is a national leader in support of sports in positive youth development. As a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, LA84 has supported thousands of organizations in Southern California through grants, funding infrastructure, training coaches and commissioning research. The LA84 Foundation addresses critical issues by elevating youth sports and play as a path to lifelong well-being. Visit la84 .

