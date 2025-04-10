Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince's Representative Arrives In Antalya For Diplomacy Forum

2025-04-10 07:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA-Turkiye, April 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived in Antalya city, south Turkiye, on Thursday, leading Kuwait delegation to Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will open the three-day event on Friday. (end)
