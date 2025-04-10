403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince's Representative Arrives In Antalya For Diplomacy Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA-Turkiye, April 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived in Antalya city, south Turkiye, on Thursday, leading Kuwait delegation to Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will open the three-day event on Friday. (end)
aas
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will open the three-day event on Friday. (end)
aas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment