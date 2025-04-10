CAL ACE Nursing Academy Featured On Forbes For Excellence In CNA Training

CNA Program - Forbes

CAL ACE Nursing Academy, featured on Forbes, offers top CNA training with unique pinning ceremonies and nearly 500 five-star reviews in just over 3 years!

- Dr. Cliff RoperezSILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CAL ACE Nursing Academy is thrilled to announce its recent inclusion in a Forbes feature highlighting the best free and low-cost Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training programs online. This recognition reaffirms the academy's dedication to delivering exceptional training for aspiring CNAs, making it a standout institution in California's healthcare education sector.Forbes, a trusted global platform for business, finance, and education insights, has long been celebrated for its reliability and authority. With over 140 million unique monthly visitors, Forbes delivers well-researched and data-driven content that influences readers worldwide. A mention in Forbes is a prestigious nod to the quality and impact of an institution's offerings.CAL ACE Nursing Academy's Acclaimed CNA ProgramIn the article, exactly a year ago to this time of publication, Forbes highlights CAL ACE Nursing Academy's Online Nurse Assistant Training Program (NATP) as a top-tier option for CNA certification in California. The program's unique blend of online learning and hands-on clinical practice has set a new standard for accessible, high-quality CNA training. (see: )Program Highlights:1. Length: Seven weeks, combining 62 synchronous online theory hours with 102 in-person clinical hours.2. Locations: Clinicals are conducted in San Jose and Santa Cruz.3. Curriculum: The program includes 18 comprehensive modules, covering topics like rehabilitative nursing, vital signs, communication and interpersonal skills, and patient/resident abuse prevention.4. Affordability: Students can choose from paid and free enrollment options. Through partnerships with potential employers, students may have their tuition fully covered or reimbursed, providing pathways to a debt-free education.Forbes also highlighted the academy's inclusive approach, requiring applicants to be at least 16 years old, California residents (or willing to relocate), and compliant with basic health and safety prerequisites like BLS certification, immunizations, and background checks.A Legacy of Excellence and Unmatched Student ExperienceSince its inception just over three years ago, CAL ACE Nursing Academy has garnered nearly 500 five-star reviews on Google, a testament to the outstanding experiences of its students. The academy's reputation for exceptional teaching, supportive staff, and practical training has cemented its status as a trusted leader in CNA education.“We are proud of the overwhelming positive feedback from our students and the community,” said Dr. Cliff Roperez, the CEO of California Academy of Leadership with CAL ACE Nursing Academy.“It motivates us to continue innovating and enhancing our programs to meet the needs of future healthcare professionals.”The Only CNA Pinning Ceremony in California (and Possibly the U.S.)One of CAL ACE Nursing Academy's most cherished traditions is its Pinning Ceremony for Nursing Assistants, a unique feature that sets the academy apart from other CNA programs. The ceremony, held before students transition to their clinical training, is highly anticipated and symbolizes the students' commitment to caregiving.During the ceremony, students receive distinctive stethoscope pins, a meaningful and tangible recognition of their hard work and dedication.“This tradition embodies the values of compassion and excellence that are central to the nursing profession,” noted Dr. Cliff Roperez“Our students look forward to it as a milestone in their journey to becoming certified nursing assistants.”Why CNA Training MattersForbes's article begins with an overview of the CNA profession, emphasizing its critical role in healthcare. Certified Nursing Assistants provide essential support to patients, assisting with personal needs like bathing, dressing, and eating, as well as monitoring vital signs and addressing health concerns. CNAs work under the supervision of licensed nurses in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, and home healthcare services.The profession's accessibility and impact make it a popular entry point into healthcare. CAL ACE Nursing Academy's program ensures that students are well-prepared not only for certification exams but also for success in real-world clinical environments.Recognition from ForbesThe inclusion of CAL ACE Nursing Academy in Forbes reflects the academy's ongoing commitment to excellence. As a trusted resource for millions of readers, Forbes's endorsement highlights CAL ACE Nursing Academy's role in shaping future healthcare professionals in California and beyond.Enroll TodayProspective students interested in joining the academy's CNA program can visit to learn more about the program, partnerships, and application process. The academy offers a supportive learning environment where students can thrive and achieve their professional goals.About CAL ACE Nursing AcademyLocated in the heart of California, CAL ACE Nursing Academy is committed to providing accessible, high-quality CNA training programs. With nearly 500 five-star Google reviews in just three years and growing, the academy is a trusted name in nursing education. Its unique traditions, like the CNA Pinning Ceremony, and flexible program options make it a leader in the field.For further inquiries, contact:

