WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc. Announces Plan To Significantly Expand School-Based Mental Health Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Currently, the WEA Member Benefits Foundation provides mental health funding to 17 Wisconsin school districts, impacting more than 125,000 of the state's 785,000 K-12 students. Thanks to a three-year $510,000 grant commitment from the Roots & Wings Foundation, the organization will now expand its reach to an additional ten to twelve school districts in 2025, increasing access to essential mental health services for students in need.

WEA Member Benefits Foundation expands school-based mental health funding to 10+ WI districts with $510K grant.

Post thi

"This grant is a difference maker," said Dave Kijek, President and CEO of WEA Member Benefits, "By expanding our funding program to more school districts, we are able to support students and educators both inside and outside of the classroom."

"We are thrilled that this grant will help the WEA Member Benefits Foundation add more Wisconsin school districts to its mental health funding program," said Nicole Smith, Health Program Manager, Roots & Wings Foundation. "Most studies have found that at least 20 percent of all K-12 students face serious mental health challenges affecting their academic success. We know this support will be critical to students."

"This partnership aligns with our shared mission of improving student well-being through accessible, school-based mental health services," added Steve Goldberg, WEA Member Benefits Foundation Executive Director. "By building stronger community partnerships and increasing resources in schools, we can help create a sustainable support network for Wisconsin students, families, and educators."

For more information about the WEA Member Benefits Foundation's school-based mental health initiatives and their impact on Wisconsin students, schools, and communities, please visit weafoundation .

About the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc.

The WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity supporting public education through grants and charitable donations to public educators, public schools, and the communities they serve. More at weafoundation .

About Roots & Wings

Roots & Wings is a family foundation established in 2020 by Judy and Gordon Faulkner. Roots & Wings makes grants across the fields of healthcare, early learning, basic needs, and safety & justice. The Foundation supports non-profit organizations that help low-income children and families reach their full potential through prevention, early intervention, and in-depth programming that changes lives. More at rootswings .

SOURCE WEA Member Benefits