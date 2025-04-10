I-Tech Expands ERP Offerings With Strategic Acquisition Of High Touch Technologies' Acumatica Practice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, i-Tech Support and High Touch Technologies' Acumatica practice announced they will unite under Pine Services Group, Evergreen's dedicated enterprise resource planning (ERP) vertical. The acquisition represents a strategic alliance that enhances i-Tech's ability to deliver tailored solutions to an even broader range of industries.High Touch's ERP Team brings a new specialty focus to the lawn and landscaping industries, complementing and expanding i-Tech's existing verticals, including manufacturing, distribution, construction, commerce, and field services. The acquisition will add around 40 clients and experienced employees, including a sale, service delivery, and client success team, enhancing i-Tech's capabilities, and expanding its talent pool.As a trusted Acumatica ERP reseller with a specialized managed services division, i-Tech delivers comprehensive IT consulting and professional services designed to align technology with business objectives. By implementing Acumatica's advanced ERP platform, organizations can unify their accounting and core business operations into one streamlined system. With 24/7 analytics, real-time data visibility, and built-in scalability, i-Tech's solutions empower businesses to drive growth and efficiency - without relying on manual processes.High Touch's IT solutions and software businesses continue to operate independently as an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) company."Working with Evergreen and i-Tech through this process further solidified our belief that we found the right partner to purchase and accelerate this facet of our business,” said Wayne Chambers, Vice Chair of the Board & Interim CEO at High Touch Technologies.“i-Tech aligns with our values in the way they treat their people and their customers, which was key for everyone at High Touch and Evergreen. This is a great opportunity for both of our companies and all the amazing Acumatica team members who are joining i-Tech.""This acquisition represents a powerful step forward in our mission to deliver best-in-class ERP solutions with a people-first mindset. By uniting our teams, i-Tech is expanding our capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to client success and employee growth," said Armando Huerta, CEO of i-Tech. "Our priority is to ensure continuity for every client and every team member. With this integration, we're combining deep industry expertise and shared values to drive innovation, strengthen service delivery, and create lasting value for our clients."About i-Tech SupportSince 1999, i-Tech Support has been empowering businesses, non-profits, and schools by delivering technology solutions that simply work. Our mission is simple: to help your organization reach its goals and ensure you're not just supported-but genuinely satisfied every step of the way. Learn more at .About High Touch TechnologiesHigh Touch delivers client-tailored software, technology and business communication solutions that solve unique challenges in any industry. With key strengths in rent-to-own, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, professional services, and utilities, High Touch helps businesses grow by expanding their technology and communications capabilities. High Touch brings the human touch to technology, serving business clients with IT solutions, software solutions, security solutions, business communications, and website services. Based in Wichita, Kan., High Touch has offices in Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Corpus Christi, and San Antonio.For additional information on High Touch Technologies, visit

Armando Huerta

i-Tech Support

+1 404-798-4724

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.