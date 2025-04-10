403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nuvve Holding Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - Nuvve Holding Corp. : Announced it has selected Jefferies LLC , one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms, as its exclusive infrastructure financing partner for the Electrify New Mexico initiative. Jefferies will work with Nuvve to structure and secure capital markets transactions to fund the buildout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, grid-integrated mobility hubs, and other clean energy assets tied to Nuvve's landmark contract awarded by the State of New Mexico.“Jefferies brings Electrify New Mexico closer to reality and offers a strong endorsement of both our vision and our leadership in grid modernization,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and Founder of Nuvve.“We're not just planning for the future; we're building it with key strategic partners committed to building this critical infrastructure.” Nuvve Holding Corp. shares N are trading off 2 cents at $0.92.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment