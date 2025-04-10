Azercell And National Paralympic Committee Of Azerbaijan Strengthen Their Partnership

The country's leading mobile operator, Azercell Telecom LLC, and the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership through a new cooperation agreement. Under this initiative, around 120 children with disabilities will have the opportunity to participate in Paralympic sports - including para table tennis, para powerlifting, para swimming, para judo, and para taekwondo - throughout the year.

Since 2014, Azercell has been committed to supporting the development of the Children's Paralympic Movement, promoting inclusive sports, and enabling young athletes to unlock their full potential. This ongoing collaboration has provided hundreds of children with access to sports, significantly contributing to the expansion of the Children's Paralympic Committee's activities.

Beyond strengthening the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan, this initiative positively impacts the physical and psychological well-being of children, fostering self-confidence, motivation, and greater social integration. Azercell remains dedicated to empowering individuals through sports, reinforcing its commitment to a more inclusive and supportive society.