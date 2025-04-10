JHR To Resume Trips To Syria's Daraa, Begins Domestic Tours
Khalil expected the inspection process to be completed this April to ensure the line's readiness.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, he said that resuming these tourist trips to Daraa depends on government directives and technical and security conditions on the Syrian side, particularly due to interruptions along parts of the railway within Syria.
The director-general added that the JHR will be technically prepared to resume the trips once coordination with the Syrian side is finalised.
Also on Tuesday, Khalil said that JHR has resumed tourist train trips to Umm Al Jimal, Al Jizeh, Qatraneh and Wadi Rum, expecting more than 50,000 passengers during this year's season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment