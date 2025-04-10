MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., April 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw Edimakor , a globally recognized multimedia software brand, has launched the most awaited tool Edimakor V3.7.0. This latest update centers around AI innovation and improved workflow control, with five standout features. These features include AI Face Swap and Text-Based Editing with various upgrades. The new Edimakor helps users produce smarter and more engaging content in less time.







Image caption: HitPaw Edimakor V3.7.0: AI Text-to-Video and AI Face Swap Redefine Creation.

FRESH FEATURES AT A GLANCE

HitPaw Edimakor V3.7.0 brings a set of tools that make the video creation process very smooth. Each new feature reflects the company's commitment to providing flexible, easy-to-use tools that support creativity:

AI Face Swap: This tool replaces faces in photos or videos with just a few clicks. Whether for memes, skits, or e-commerce showcases, users can create entertaining or eye-catching results with minimal effort.

Text-Based Editing: This smart feature removes unnecessary parts of a video based on subtitle analysis.

Silence Detection: Pauses and awkward silences? Gone. With one-click removal, creators can maintain viewer attention and keep their videos sharp and flowing.

AI Text-to-Video : Simply type your idea, and Edimakor will generate a unique video for you.

Mask Effects: Users can now add a creative touch with multiple mask options for transitions and layered effects.

GETTING STARTED WITH EDIMAKOR V3.7.0

Using Edimakor is very simple for beginners. The new features are neatly integrated into the main editing interface:

To use AI Face Swap: Import your video or photo, click the“Face Swap” tab, and upload the replacement face. Adjust and preview in real-time.

For Text-Based Editing: Upload your video and click subtitle analysis. The editor will highlight clips with off-topic or repetitive content. One click removes them.

To generate videos with AI Text-to-Video: Go to the“AI Tools” menu, select“Text-to-Video,” enter your script, choose a theme, and click“Generate.”

To apply Mask Effects: Drag a mask shape from the effects panel onto your video clip, then adjust size and placement.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

HitPaw Edimakor V3.7.0 is now available for Windows and macOS. For those looking for the full experience, subscription plans are as follows:



Monthly Plan: $19.95

Annual Plan: $49.95 Perpetual License: $69.95 (one-time payment)

Each plan includes access to all updates, including future AI tools and effects, during the subscription period.

About HitPaw Edimakor

HitPaw Edimakor continues to be at the forefront of creative software. V3.7.0 offers more than just features; it provides an environment where creators, marketers, and video hobbyists can build polished content without getting bogged down in complicated steps.

Whether you're swapping faces for a laugh, trimming footage for a product reel, or turning written ideas into motion, Edimakor V3.7.0 is built to make the process easier.

