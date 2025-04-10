Soaring Cocoa Prices Hit Swiss Chocolate Maker Barry Callebaut

Français fr Barry Callebaut pénalisé par l'envolée des prix du cacao Original Read more: Barry Callebaut pénalisé par l'envolée des prix du caca

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut suffered from soaring cocoa prices in the first half of the 2024-2025 financial year. This content was published on April 10, 2025 - 10:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

While sales volumes and profitability declined, the cocoa products manufacturer was able to boost its revenues by increasing its own prices.

Between September 2024 and February 2025, the price of cocoa beans soared by 95%, forcing the group to pass on this increase to its customers. While sales volumes fell by 4.7% year-on-year to 1.09 million tonnes, revenues jumped by 56.9% to CHF7.29 billion, according to a press release published on Thursday.

On the other hand, recurring operating profit (Ebit) fell by 2.9% to CHF329.6 million, while recurring net profit dropped by 70.6% to CHF63.5 million.

