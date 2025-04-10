Soaring Cocoa Prices Hit Swiss Chocolate Maker Barry Callebaut
-
While sales volumes and profitability declined, the cocoa products manufacturer was able to boost its revenues by increasing its own prices.
Between September 2024 and February 2025, the price of cocoa beans soared by 95%, forcing the group to pass on this increase to its customers. While sales volumes fell by 4.7% year-on-year to 1.09 million tonnes, revenues jumped by 56.9% to CHF7.29 billion, according to a press release published on Thursday.
On the other hand, recurring operating profit (Ebit) fell by 2.9% to CHF329.6 million, while recurring net profit dropped by 70.6% to CHF63.5 million.More More How the humble cocoa bean gets turned into chocolate and money
This content was published on Jan 6, 2023 The chocolate supply chain has many intermediaries from bean to bar. Those at the bottom get the least but it doesn't have to be this way.Read more: How the humble cocoa bean gets turned into chocolate and mone
