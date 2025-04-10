Indices: An Epic Reversal

This week saw one of the most epic reversals in the US indices. On Wednesday, the S&P500 added about 9.5% for the day, posting the third largest gain in its 75-year history and rebounding nine-tenths of the decline caused by stiff tariffs.

Market sentiment is still just 16, an extreme fear zone. However, this is a sharp rise out of the single-digit area (3-4 since the beginning of the week). Historically, such bounces in the sentiment index have served as an important signal of a return to growth, at least for the coming days.

Countering the absolute positivity is the example of 2022, when the Fear and Greed Index hit a low in May, and the S&P500 hit a low in October. At that time, there were several waves of declines, each leading to lower lows.

A strong buy signal over the long term requires a change in fundamentals. These could be optimistic agreements on tariffs and the recovery of business optimism.