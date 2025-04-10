Crypto Market Stabilises After Rebound

Ethereum is showing weakness relative to the market, dipping below $1400 at the lows of the week and bouncing back later to $1600. This bounced off the lower boundary of the descending corridor, and the upper boundary was near $1900. This level will be an important point to watch for a possible upside development.

Ripple announced the purchase of the Hidden Road platform for $1.25bn. The deal will strengthen the XRP ecosystem, including the RLUSD stablecoin, the XRPL blockchain, and the Ripple Payments service.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said the crypto industry needed a 'cooperative balance' to compete with centralised tech giants in the race for Web3. He noted that DeFi's key challenge remains the 'closed economy.'

According to Artemis Terminal, the crypto industry has lost about 40% of active Web3 developers in a year-an important marker of the ecosystem's poor health.

The FxPro Analyst Team