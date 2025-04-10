Crypto Market Stabilises After Rebound

The cryptocurrency market cap has stabilised near a key level since the start of the week and went up steadily on the back of tariff news following the rise in equities. However, the spurt was half that of equities. Total capitalisation reached $2.60 trillion, pushing back from support near $2.3 trillion, the level from which the rally began late last year. So far, the rise has been met with caution as capitalisation has yet to cross its 200-day moving average, which is pointing upwards and approaching $2.96 trillion.
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment